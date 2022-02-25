Boys Basketball: Maroons upset Lynx

Missed free throws and second-chance points boosted Dowling Catholic boys basketball past Class 4A No. 8 Abraham Lincoln 42-39 in Council Bluffs on Friday night in the Class 4A substrate semifinals.

While Lynx coach Jason Isaacson wasn’t happy about the free-throw percentage for his Lynx, he was very pleased with the team’s effort in this contest.

“I’m definitely not going to like looking at our free throws in the fourth here,” Isaacson said. “Free throws were definitely one of the things that got us. But the thing I’m proud of is this wasn’t a lack of effort or lack of fight.

“We missed a couple of free throws that we could make, but again the things you’ll always be proud of as a coach is the fight and effort your guys give and I thought our guys really did a great job on that tonight. They fought their butts off tonight to try to win.”

The Maroons started the game with an 8-0 run to gain the early advantage midway through the first quarter. The Lynx responded with an 8-2 run to close the first quarter though to bring themselves back within two points.

The Lynx eventually took a one-point lead early in the second quarter, however, the Maroons answered back with a 7-2 spurt late in the second quarter to take a 21-16 lead into halftime.

The Lynx slowly chipped away the Maroon's lead in the second half and eventually tied the game at 36-36 with about three minutes to go into the game. The Lynx missed four free throws in the final 2:30 of the game, which allowed the visiting Maroons to build a three-point lead with 7.1 seconds remaining.

Senior Jamison Gruber pushed up the court and let a three go in the dying seconds, but saw his shot bounce off the rim as the horn sounded, allowing Dowling Catholic to advance to the substrate finals on Tuesday.

Gruber led the Lynx with 14 points, senior Jaxson Jones was second with 11 points.

Gruber and Jones are two of seven total seniors that will be graduating from this team. Isaacson spoke about this historic senior group.

“This group of seniors has been everything,” Isaacson said. “I love those guys and they’re the only group that has won three conference championships in a row since I’ve been here. I just love those guys and they know I’ll do anything for them. Every time we asked our guys to put a lot of work into the offseason, those guys really stepped up to the plate and led by example, and helped lead us to all these good things.”

The Lynx end their season with a 15-6 record.

Dowling Catholic (9-14) 10 11 9 12 – 42

Abraham Lincoln (15-6) 8 8 10 13 – 39