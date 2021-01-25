Boys basketball: Norris tops St. Albert 73-39 on Saturday

OMAHA — Nebraska’s Class B No. 4-rated Norris rolled past St. Albert 73-39 on Saturday night in the 11th and final game of the Nebraska Prep Classic at Sokol Arena on the campus of Creighton University.
With 10 games prior, Saturday’s contest did not begin until about 10:30 p.m.
St. Albert plays T.J. on Thursday at 7 p.m.
St. Albert (6-7) 11 8 14 6 — 39
Norris (10-1) 25 14 22 12 — 73
SA: Sam Rallis 5, Eliot Shaw 2, Carter White 8, Connor Cerny 6, Isaac Sherrill 7, Jeff Miller 5, Greg Fagan 2, D.J. Weilage 4.
N: Trey Deveaux 21, C.J. Hood 5, Brayson Mueller 18, Brennen Hanway 2, Dane Small 4, Izaiah Pankoke-Johnson 3, J.T. Behrends 12, Cade Rice 6, Wyatt Hubbels 2.