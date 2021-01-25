 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Boys basketball: Norris tops St. Albert 73-39 on Saturday
0 comments

Boys basketball: Norris tops St. Albert 73-39 on Saturday

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Basketball graphic
Courtesy Metro Creative Connection

OMAHA — Nebraska’s Class B No. 4-rated Norris rolled past St. Albert 73-39 on Saturday night in the 11th and final game of the Nebraska Prep Classic at Sokol Arena on the campus of Creighton University.

With 10 games prior, Saturday’s contest did not begin until about 10:30 p.m.

St. Albert plays T.J. on Thursday at 7 p.m.

St. Albert (6-7) 11 8 14 6 — 39

Norris (10-1) 25 14 22 12 — 73

SA: Sam Rallis 5, Eliot Shaw 2, Carter White 8, Connor Cerny 6, Isaac Sherrill 7, Jeff Miller 5, Greg Fagan 2, D.J. Weilage 4.

N: Trey Deveaux 21, C.J. Hood 5, Brayson Mueller 18, Brennen Hanway 2, Dane Small 4, Izaiah Pankoke-Johnson 3, J.T. Behrends 12, Cade Rice 6, Wyatt Hubbels 2.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Ortega set to help Hawkeyes
College

Ortega set to help Hawkeyes

  • Updated

An early arrival has given Bailey Ortega a significant opportunity at the beginning of a late-starting Iowa volleyball season.

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert