Boys Basketball: Rams fall to Crusaders

Glenwood boys basketball fell in a close battle with Lincoln Christian on Saturday afternoon at DJ Sokol Arena, 65-58.
After falling behind by 10 points in the first quarter, the Rams fought back and took a 31-29 lead into halftime. However, the Crusaders would battle back and hold off the Rams in an electric fourth quarter to hand Glenwood their fourth loss in the past five games.
Glenwood will look to turn things around starting with Creston on Tuesday. Tip-off is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. in Glenwood.
Glenwood (7-7) 12 19 10 17 – 58
Lincoln Christian 22 7 15 21 – 65