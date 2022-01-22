 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Boys Basketball: Rams fall to Crusaders

  Updated
Glenwood Logo.jpg

Glenwood Rams

Glenwood boys basketball fell in a close battle with Lincoln Christian on Saturday afternoon at DJ Sokol Arena, 65-58.

After falling behind by 10 points in the first quarter, the Rams fought back and took a 31-29 lead into halftime. However, the Crusaders would battle back and hold off the Rams in an electric fourth quarter to hand Glenwood their fourth loss in the past five games.

Glenwood will look to turn things around starting with Creston on Tuesday. Tip-off is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. in Glenwood.

Glenwood (7-7) 12 19 10 17 – 58

Lincoln Christian 22 7 15 21 – 65

Lynx beat Bulldogs; Dix injured

The Abraham Lincoln boys basketball team beat Le Mars Friday night, but Lynx star Josh Dix suffered a serious injury at the end of the game.

Friday night basketball scores

Senior Madison Camden led Glenwood with a 40-point performance as one of 12 players who scored in this Hawkeye 10 conference game.

