BOYS BASKETBALL: Rams roll by Falcons, Lynx, Eagles, Vikes and Cardinals earn conference wins

Glenwood 78 St. Albert 48: The Rams outscored the Falcons in each quarter and built a 19-point advantage by halftime to snap a two-game skid and earn a Hawkeye 10 win in Council Bluffs.

Risto Lappala led the Rams with 25 points to go with six rebounds, Caden Johnson had 19 points with seven rebounds and six assists, and Zac Kelsey had 12 points. Colin Lillie put in 20 points to lead the Falcons.

Glenwood (10-4) 18 24 18 18 – 78

St. Albert (2-12) 10 13 17 8 – 48

Abraham Lincoln: 69 Sioux City North 55: The Lynx ended a three-game skid by grinding out a Missouri River Conference win in Council Bluffs.

The Lynx built a 16-point before the break, and though the Stars got hot in the third quarter to bring the deficit back with single digits, the Lynx pulled away again in the fourth quarter.

Sioux City North (2-8) 8 11 22 14 – 55

Abraham Lincoln (7-4) 17 18 13 21 – 69

Sioux City West 75 Thomas Jefferson 58: The Wolverines held the Jackets offense to just four points in the first quarter to pull away early in Council Bluffs.

Sioux City West (4-5) 15 20 20 20 – 75

Thomas Jefferson (1-12) 4 13 19 22 – 58

Heartland Christian 46 College View 33: The Eagle’s defense got off to a strong start to build an early lead and hold on for the win.

Matthew Stile led Heartland with 19 points and 16 rebounds and Josiah Gray added nine points.

Heartland Christian (8-7) 14 22 4 6 – 46

College View 4 9 8 12 – 33

AHSTW 62 IKM-Manning 49: Class 2A No. 10 AHSTW slowly pulled away after each quarter to defeat the Wolves on the road.

Kyle Sternberg had a big night with 23 points, 14 rebounds, and four assists. Abram McIntosh scored 14 points and Brayden Lund pitched in 11 points and eight rebounds in the win.

AHSTW (13-1) 18 15 16 13 – 62

IKM-Manning (8-5) 14 10 8 17 – 49

Underwood 60 Riverside 53: Despite scoring just two points in the fourth quarter, the Eagles held on to complete the season sweep over the Bulldogs in Oakland.

Jack Vanfossan had 19 points and 14 rebounds, Alex Ravlin scored another 15, and Mason Boothby contributed 13 points. Grady Jeppesen led Riverside with 30 points.

Underwood (10-2) 17 15 26 2 – 60

Riverside (4-9) 11 16 7 19 – 53

Treynor 83 Audubon 47: Five Cardinal players scored double figures to overpower the Wheelers in Treynor.

Ethan Dickerson led the charge with 18 points and six rebounds, Jace Tams and Alan Young each scored 16 points, while Karson Elwood and Ethan Konz each added 11 points.

Audubon (4-10) 16 16 11 4 – 47

Treynor (9-4) 23 19 24 16 – 83