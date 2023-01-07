BOYS BASKETBALL:Titans second-half runs fend off Cardinals

Lewis Central’s offense found a rhythm after a 10-0 run in the third quarter to pull away from Clarinda 61-46 on Friday night in Council Bluffs.

“Offensively we wanted to push the tempo,” Titans coach Ricky Torres said. “You got to credit Clarinda, they slowed us down a bit, they play a solid 3-2 zone and it caused us some fits at the beginning. However, each quarter, it was promising to see that we were progressing every quarter and adding to our point total. We did a good job overall, we moved the ball and some of our younger guys really step up tonight.”

Through the first half, the teams stayed neck and neck with each other as the lead changed eight times throughout the first half, and the score was tied four separate times as neither team was able to make a run to separate themselves.

The teams remained on pace with each other until just under four minutes left in the third quarter when the Titans began creating some separation with a 10-0 run.

“Early on we just weren’t shooting the ball very well and couldn’t get the ball inside much,” Nash Paulson said. “We made some adjustments and then started hitting some shots in the second half. We knew they were going to be physical in this game though.”

The Cardinals responded with a small scoring spurt of their own to bring the game back within four points, but the Titans answered with a 9-0 run, to pull ahead by double digits early in the fourth quarter and the Cardinals were unable to make up the ground.

Paulson led the Titans with 21 points, Colby Souther added another 13 points, and Caleb Moore had 12 points to lead L.C. to the Hawkeye 10 conference win.

As good as those three performances were to Torres, he says the defense helped the most by sparking the offense and ultimately the runs to push the Titans past the pesky Cardinals.

“I kept telling the guys that the shots were going to come and the shots will fall,” Torres said. “The biggest thing earlier that we knew we could do was controlling our attitude and effort on the defensive end. These guys really bought into that and they did a great job of defending them and eventually, we started creating turnovers, which is something we hang our hat on.”

Lewis Central will look to keep their winning ways going as they host Omaha Skutt Catholic on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.

Clarinda (4-6) 9 12 11 25 – 61

Lewis Central (6-4) 9 12 15 10 – 46