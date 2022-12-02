BOYS BASKETBALL: Titans start season with win

Lewis Central boys basketball opened the Ricky Torres tenure and new season with an authoritative 60-29 win.

In his first game as the Titans head coach, Ricky Torres was happy to get the win tonight and was even happier with how the team earned the win.

“Overall, it’s an unreal moment for sure,” Torres said. “Our guys played with a lot of defensive pride and to hold them to just 11 points in the second half really changed the game. The guys locked in on the game plan and executed very well.”

The Titans began the game with a 8-2 run to build an early lead, after that run the Tigers kept pace with the Titans as the teams traded baskets throughout the back half of the first quarter.

The two teams continued to keep pace with each other as the defensive intensity picked up in the second quarter. Red Oak’s Max DeVries hit a buzzer beater from half court to keep the Tigers within eight points at the break. The Titans made it a focus to come out strong in the second.

“Coach really got us pumped up in the locker room and got us ready for that second half,” senior Colby Souther said. “We had to come out firing with a good mentality and be physical in the paint, own the boards and just execute offensively.”

Souther finished with a game-high 17 points, Luke Woltmann was second on the team with 11 points.

The Titans began the third quarter with a 7-0 run to regain control and held the Tigers to just six points in the third quarter and just 11 for the second half as the defense helped the Titans put away the Tigers and earn the win on opening night.

Torres says the defense is going to play a big role in hopefully, gather a lot more wins this season.

“For the majority of the year, we’re really going to buy into the defensive end until our shots come,” Torres said. “You look at this varsity roster, there’s a lot of guys who don’t have a lot of varsity experience which can really help you buy into the defensive side of thing, but you never know who’s going to go off that night and lead the offense.”

Lewis Central will host inner city foe Thomas Jefferson on Monday night at 7:30 p.m.

Red Oak (0-2) 10 8 6 5 – 29

Lewis Central (1-0) 18 8 21 13 – 60