BOYS BASKETBALL

Boys Basketball: Trojans top Falcons

St. Albert boys basketball lost to Atlantic on Friday night in Council Bluffs 57-43.

The Falcons and Trojans never created too much separation from each other in the first half and as a result, the two teams went into halftime with just two points separating them. Atlantic led 23-21.

However, the Trojans began to pull away in the second half, especially in the third quarter. Atlantic went on a 9-2 run to increase their lead significantly within the first four minutes of the second half.

After the Trojans led by as much as 11 points late in the third quarter, St. Albert trimmed the lead back to single digits before heading into the fourth quarter. However, the Trojans started the fourth quarter with a 12-2 run to put the game out of reach for the Falcons.

“We took a step back after the Denison game,” Falcons coach Larry Peterson said. “We struggled offensively against Atlantic’s defense, but this will help us get better for the postseason.”

Senior Carter White led the Falcons with nine points. St. Albert will return to the court on Monday when they travel to Logan-Magnolia for a 7:30 p.m. tip-off.

Atlantic (5-11) 12 11 17 17 -- 57

St. Albert (7-9) 8 13 10 12 -- 43

