BOYS BASKETBALL: Tuesday Boys Basketball Scoreboard

AHSTW 74 Riverside 34: The Vikings offense was clicking on all cylinders, shooting 53 percent on the night and sinking 11 three-pointers as they bashed the Bulldogs in Avoca to remain undefeated on the year.

Brayden Lund led the Vikings with a double-double, scoring 25 points and gathering 11 rebounds. Kyle Sternberg added another 10 points, and Luke Sternberg had nine for the Vikes.

Grady Jeppesen and Aiden Bell had 14 points each for Riverside.

Riverside (3-7) 8 12 11 3 – 34

AHSTW (11-0) 21 20 16 17 – 74

Glenwood 47 Harlan 44: The Rams earned the sixth straight victory over a Harlan team that handed them their last defeat on Dec. 13.

Caden Johnson led the Rams with 20 points, Risto Lappala added eight points and 10 rebounds, and Logyn Eckheart had eight points and eight rebounds.

Harlan (6-3) 10 4 16 14 – 44

Glenwood (9-2) 16 6 18 7 – 47

Tri-Center 73 Logan-Magnolia 42: The Trojan offense shot 55 percent and jumped out to a 27-point advantage by the end of the first half to make quick work of the Panthers.

Michael Turner led with 24 points and seven assists, Zach Murley scored 14 points, and Christian Dahir added 12 points and 11 rebounds for the Trojans.

Logan-Magnolia (1-9) 10 8 13 11 – 42

Tri-Center (7-4) 20 25 16 12 – 73

Underwood 73 IKM-Manning 57: After falling behind by 13 points early, the Eagles rallied back as five Eagle players scored in double figures.

Alex Ravlin led the Eagles with 16 points, Mason Boothby added another 15, Josh Ravlin had 14, Jack Vanfossan had a double-double with 12 points and 13 rebounds, and Garrett Luett scored 12 off the bench.

IKM-Manning (6-4) 24 11 12 10 – 57

Underwood (7-2) 11 25 16 21 – 73

Heartland Christian 37 Cedar Bluff 26: The Eagles snapped a two-game skid after earning a big road win in Cedar Bluff. The Eagles improved to 7-5 on the season with this win.

Nodaway Valley 67 St. Albert 53: The Wolverines pulled away late despite seeing a 15-point lead be cut to as little as six points.

Nicholas Ballenger led St. Albert with 15 points, Colin Lillie had 12 points, and Jeremiah Sherrill had 11 in the loss. The Wolverines improve to 5-4 on the year, and the Falcons fall to 2-9.

Skutt Catholic 68 Lewis Central 53: The Skyhawks used runs in the second and fourth quarters to pull away from the Titans in Council Bluffs.

Nash Paulson led L.C. with 18 points and five rebounds. Colby Souther scored 16 to go with four rebounds.

Skutt Catholic (9-0) 10 21 14 23 – 68

Lewis Central (6-5) 13 13 13 14 – 53