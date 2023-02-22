Class 2A No. 7 AHSTW is now one win away from earning their first-ever trip to the boy's basketball state tournament after defeating the Van Meter Bulldogs 64-49 at West Central Valley High School on Tuesday night.

The Vikings never trailed as they scored the first five points of the game. Though they only led by four points to start the second quarter, the Vikings went on a 10-2 run to pull ahead by double digits.

The Vikings maintained their distance from the Bulldogs as Van Meter was unable to trim AHSTW’s lead below 11 points throughout the second half. The Vikings will never prepare for their second straight substate final game with this win.

Brayden Lund posted 20 points in the win as he eclipsed 1,500 career points with the Vikings. Kyle Sternberg added another 14, and Nick Denning and Ryan Wedemeyer each scored 10.

AHSTW will face Des Moines Christian in the Class 2A Substate 7 finals Saturday at 7 P.M. in a neutral site game at ADM High School. The winner goes to the state tournament.