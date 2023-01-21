BOYS BASKETBALL: Vikings outpower Wheelers, prepare for challenging regular-season finale

Class 2A No. 10 AHSTW earned a Western Iowa Conference win on Friday night over Audubon 60-38.

The Vikings began the game on a 12-3 run to take an early lead. Though the Wheelers would never get closer than nine points after that, Audubon hung around until the fourth and final quarter when the Vikes went on a 9-2 to put the game away for good.

“It was a 12-15 point ball game most of the way,” Vikings coach GG Harris said. “We knew they weren’t going to go away. That’s a young team, that’s starting to get a resurgence of energy there. For us to play and compete against that I think is good. We don’t want teams to just go away. We want to compete to the end because that’s how you get better.”

“Audubon shot well for a stretch there and went on a little run to stay in the game,” Lund added. “We picked it up defensively in the second half and found ways to pull away. But, down the stretch, we have to keep working on playing good defense while we get going on offense.”

Lund led the Vikings with 27 points against the Wheelers. Kyle Sternberg added another 12 points.

The win comes at a big time for the Vikings who prepare for a big stretch before the postseason that includes five road games to Missouri Valley, Logan-Magnolia, Class 1A No. 1 Grand View Christian, Tri-Center, and Denison-Schleswig. And then one home game on Feb. 2 against Treynor.

Despite the big road ahead, the Vikings look forward to the challenge as they look at this gauntlet as a perfect test before the postseason.

“We talk about beating the teams were supposed to beat and then just grind it out and find a way to win the tough games,” Harris said. “If we take things one game at a time I like our chances. In the end, we want to be battle-tested, we want to be mentally tough before the games get really tough. We pride ourselves on playing in a tough conference, it’s probably the most balanced this year that it’s been in a while, and for making a tough non-conference schedule for ourselves.

“These tests are all for a reason, ad the main thing is to not play for the scoreboard, but I like what these games are going to do for us in the long run as we get another chance to chase some big goals.”

The Vikings, who have already been battle tested already against some competition like a road trip to Class 3A’s Ballard, at Treynor, and a two-point win on senior night at home against Tri-Center, still think they have a lot of untapped potential.

This final stretch can only help uncover that and help them toward their ultimate goal.

“These kinds of games are good for us,” Lund said. “It’s going to be tough, but we wouldn’t want it any other way. It’s the perfect time to play all these teams as we get ready to go into the postseason. It’s going to be big to see what we can do down the stretch.”

AHSTW’s next test will be at Missouri Valley on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.

Audubon (4-11) 9 14 7 8 – 38

AHSTW (14-1) 25 11 8 16 – 60