Fewer teams have as many unknowns as the Treynor boys golf sees this season. With a new coach and plenty of new faces teeing off the new season, the Cardinals aren’t sure what to expect in 2023.

While there are still some familiar faces back on the fairway, the Cardinals have a new coach leading the program. Nonetheless, the team is excited to see what they can accomplish this season, but aren’t ready to set too many goals until they have tested their might against some competition first.

“As I’ve discussed with our team, goals and expectations aren’t easy to set during a coach’s first season,” first-year Cardinals coach Rob Wilkie said. “Coach Thad Nelson, who was the program’s head coach for over a decade, has been great about making the transition as smooth as possible, but it will take some time for me to get to know the boys and their skills before we can have a serious discussion about our team goals for the upcoming season. We have a number of returning players, who I am excited to work with and will lean heavily on to show me the ropes.”

While the defending Western Iowa Conference champs have lots of new faces in the program, no one is calling this a rebuilding year.

“We lost some solid players from last year. Ryan Konz, Ryan McIntyre, Gabe Travis, and Tyler Christensen will be missed for not only their golf ability but also their leadership,” Wilkie said. “This isn’t a rebuilding year, we have a great team that can do great things, but our varsity squad will have some new faces this year, including mine.”

Coach Wilkie will still have some solid leadership on this year’s team. One of those names is Ethan Konz, who won the individual WIC title in his sophomore season last year. Coach Wilkie and the Cardinals expect him to have another big season this year.

“The expectations will be high for Ethan Konz this year. He is capable of achieving great things and I look forward to doing everything I can to help him achieve his personal goals. Ethan’s prior achievements make it easy to forget he’s just a junior, but his best is yet to come.”

The Cardinals will play Underwood for their first meet on April 3 at the Treynor Recreation Area at 4 p.m.