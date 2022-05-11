BOYS GOLF: Cardinals win golf sectional

TREYNOR -- The Treynor boys golf team claimed first place in a Class 2A sectional at the Treynor Recreational Area Golf Course on a hot Wednesday afternoon.

The Cardinals had five individuals place in the top 10, including Ethan Konz, who carded a 75 to earn runner-up honors. Konz said playing on the Cardinals' home course helped the team and himself stay comfortable and perform well to win sectionals.

“I was really happy with how I played,” Konz said. “It's great to see us all move through though. We knew we were one of the favorites so it’s good that we all delivered and advanced. We’ve played these holes so many times during practice we wanted to use that to our advantage.”

Also sitting in the top 10 with Ethan Konz is Ryan Konz, who placed fifth with a score of 83, Gabe Travis who placed seventh with an 86, Ryan McIntyre took eighth with an 86, and Aaron Ehmke placed ninth after carding in a score of 87.

Seeing so many of his golfers do well and extend the season had head coach Thad Nelson very happy with his team.

“We played well, top to bottom everyone did a great job,” Nelson said. “I’m proud of how the guys played. They played within themselves, avoiding doubles, and keep moving on and are taking advantage of our opportunities. Everyone did a great job of all of that and stayed focused. With the heat and the wind out there today, this was a grind.”

After playing on a familiar course in sectionals, Treynor will head to American Legion Country Club in Shenandoah for districts. This being another course that the cardinals are very familiar with Nelson and Konz like their chances to perform well on Monday.

“Whenever you get to the postseason and advance as a team, it’s a good thing,” Nelson said. “Our top goal now is to try and advance from districts and I think we have a good chance of doing that. We keep carding in quality scores. We have guys who haven’t just played on that course but have played well. So with us, it’s not just the familiarity. It’s the confidence of knowing that we can play well there and that makes a big difference.”

Underwood, who was also in attendance, placed fifth as a team. Danny Stein was the Eagle’s best finisher as he placed 12th with a score of 90.

Listed below are the complete team standings and scores. The top three teams qualified to advance to the district meet.

Team Results

1. Treynor, 330

2. Clarinda, 355

3. West Monona, 362

4. Missouri Valley, 381

5. Underwood, 384

6. Nodaway Valley, 391

7. Red Oak, 425

8. Shenandoah, No score