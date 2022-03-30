 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
BOYS GOLF: Vikings host golf triangular

  • Updated
  • 0
AHSTW logo

The AHSTW Viking boys golf team hosted a golf triangular on Tuesday afternoon at the Avoca Country Golf and Grille.

On a windy Tuesday afternoon, AHSTW played host to their annual triangular meet where they hosted CAM and Exira-EHK, finishing third in the competition.

Sophomore Nate Jorgensen was the Viking's top finisher with 60 strokes which had him finish ninth overall individually. Freshman Tyson Osbahr was the second best with 64 strokes, sophomore Justin Freeman was third on the team with 69 strokes and sophomore Logan Heller was fourth with 84 strokes.

AHSTW will return to action on April 4 when they will duel against Audubon at the Audubon Golf and Country Club.

Team Results

1. CAM 193

2. Exira-EHK 237

3. AHSTW 277

