Boys Prep Basketball: Dowling Catholic rallies to clip A.L. 66-62
Dowling Catholic defeated Abraham Lincoln 66-62 in a non-conference matchup on Thursday at A.L. High School in Council Bluffs.

The Lynx led 41-36 after three quarters, but were outscored 30-21 in the fourth.

A.L. wraps up its regular season on Saturday at 1:45 p.m. at Millard West (15-5). The Lynx are scheduled to begin postseason play on Friday, Feb. 26 at home against either Thomas Jefferson or Sioux City West in the second round of the Class 4A, Substate 1 bracket.

Dowling Catholic (9-8, 4-7) 14 12 10 30—66

Abraham Lincoln (16-4, 14-0) 12 14 15 21—62

