Lewis Central started the season on a good note as they defeated Hawkeye 10 conference foe Clarinda 174-200 on Thursday afternoon at Fox Run Golf Course.

The Titans claimed both the medalist and runner-up honors before the day was done as Payton Greenwood shot a 40 on the day, and Luciano Campbell carded a 44 on the afternoon to lead the Titans.

Filling out the rest of the team were Nate Bactke and Owen Okerbloom who each shot a 45 on the day, Ethan Peterson shot a 48, and Joe Miller finished with a 49. Caden Butt was Clarinda’s best golfer, shooting a 48.

The Titans return to the fairway on Monday at Majestic Hills Golf Course in Denison to face Denison-Schleswig at 4 p.m.