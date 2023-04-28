Lewis Central 1 Bishop Heelan 0: The Titans won their fifth straight game, as they handed Class 2A No. 1 Bishop Heelan their first loss of the season in Council Bluffs

Brayden Shepard had the only goal of the game for Lewis Central, scoring on an assist from Boston Hensley in the second half, and the defense fended off the Crusaders the rest of the way to earn the solid win.

The Titan goal is just the sixth goal the Crusaders have allowed all season.

Bishop Heelan (7-1) 0 0 – 0

Lewis Central (6-4) 0 1 – 1

St. Albert 3 Creston 0: The Falcons claimed their third straight win in a shutout over the Panthers in Council Bluffs.

Gabriel Barajas had two goals, and Adam Denny netted one as well in the win.

Creston (2-8) 0 0 – 0

St. Albert (4-5) 2 1 – 3

Underwood 5 Tri-Center 0: Class 1A No. 7 Underwood handed Class 1A No. 12 Tri-Center its third straight loss and fifth in the last six games.

Kaden Ogle became the Eagle’s all-time leader in goals scored with a hat trick, while Dyson Rasmussen and Ashtin Stange added one goal each, and Dyson Rasmussen finished with three assists.

Tri-Center (5-6) 0 0 – 0

Underwood (6-2) 3 2 – 5

Treynor 10 Logan-Magnolia 0: Class 1A No. 3 Treynor scored seven goals in the first half, then put the game away with three more goals in the second half, to finish the Panthers and win their fourth straight game.

Jona Kuenstler, Brock Poland, and Carl Swalwell all had two goals each, while Tyson McCain, Sam Burmeister, Mason Yochum, and Andrew Kellar scored one time. Burmeister also had four assists, while Jude Mieska finished with two, and McCain and Poland had one.

Logan-Magnolia (0-10) 0 0 – 0

Treynor (7-3) 7 3 – 10

AHSTW 3 Atlantic 0: Brayden Lund scored twice, and Kayden Baxter scored once to help the Vikings to their second straight win.

Atlantic (2-9) 0 0 – 0

AHSTW (4-5) 1 2 – 3