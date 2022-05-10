BOYS SOCCER: Falcons edge by Jackets, AL, LC earn wins

St. Albert 3, Thomas Jefferson 2

St. Albert boys soccer scored two goals in the second half to rally back and defeat the Yellow Jackets at the Gale Wickersham Athletic Complex on Monday evening.

Senior Gavin Tarbox scored all three goals for the Falcons and Brandon McCall had an assist on one of the Tarbox goals as well.

Thomas Jefferson will play at Logan-Magnolia on Friday.

St. Albert will play Harlan on Friday at the YMCA fields at 6 p.m.

St. Albert (5-8) 1 2 – 3

Thomas Jefferson (2-11) 2 0 – 2

Titans trample Trojans

Lewis Central 15, Atlantic 0

Class 2A No. 4 Lewis Central scored 15 goals in the first half to make short work of Atlantic on Monday evening at Titan Stadium.

Due to the mercy rule, there was no second-half for this game.

Leading the charge for the Titans was sophomore Brayden Shepard with three goals and two assists. Jayke McKern, Jonah Churchill, Colton Costello, and Sam Adkins all scored two goals for the Titans. Noah Mortensen, Cody Merrill, Boston Hensley, and Easton Adams all scored one goal for the Titans.

Lewis Central will look to stay hot as they will host Kuemper Catholic on Thursday at 6 p.m. at Titan Stadium.

Atlantic (2-11) 0 X – 0

Lewis Central (10-3 15 X – 15

Lynx rally by Monarchs

Abraham Lincoln 3, Denison-Schleswig 1

The Lynx scored all three of their goals in the second half to defeat Denison-Schleswig in Denison on Monday evening.

Scoring for the Lynx were Jesus Ledesma, Ethan Pirie, and Jonathan Amador. Goalkeeper Carlos Andrade made four saves as well.

The Lynx will host Glenwood on Friday at Gale Wickersham Stadium at 7 p.m.

Abraham Lincoln (4-10) 0 3 – 3

Denison-Schleswig (5-7) 1 0 – 1