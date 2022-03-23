BOYS SOCCER: Falcons soccer ready to fly high in 2022

The soccer season is getting closer and closer for the St. Albert boys, who look to build off last season’s success.

In 2019, the Falcons won just two games, and after the 2020 season was canceled because of COVID-19 the Falcons flipped the script from a two-win season to a state tournament appearance in 2021. Now in 2022, the Falcons feel good about where the program stands as they prepare for the new season.

“It feels great to be back and working again,” Falcons coach Todd Tarbox said. “I wish the weather would cooperate more, so we could practice outside more. But so far I think this team looks really solid. I think we’re still going to have a strong core group of guys that will lead us, overall I’m very optimistic.”

While the Falcon’s leading scorer Brayden Shepherd has transferred, the Falcons still possess plenty of firepower with seniors Gavin Tarbox and Nate Kay, among others. That and Chase Morton will return as the goalkeeper for the Falcons.

“Gavin (Tarbox) will probably be one of our main weapons this year, Keaton Barnes and Nate Kay should do great anchoring our defense,” Todd Tarbox said. “We also expect Chase (Morton) to be strong in the goal again.”

With this returning core, St. Albert will look to continue their aggressive offense-first approach. While they will also look for ways to improve defensively as well, this team believes they can accomplish these tasks and meet some of their other big goals, including the hope to return to state for the second consecutive year.

“I love an attacking team with attacking top defenders,” Tarbox said. “Still with some of the competition we’ll face we’ll need to be strong on defense as well.

“One of our goals is to always get the 1A games, since that will be the level we’ll be playing at in the postseason. And then hopefully we can surprise some 2A and 3A teams as well,” the coach said. “Overall, I think we’ll be working towards some similar things we did last year, including trying to get back to state. We know we can do it after last year and we’re looking forward to hopefully having a shot to do that again.”

St. Albert’s first game is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. on April 1 against Kuemper Catholic at Morrison Stadium in Omaha.