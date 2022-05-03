BOYS SOCCER: First half powers Cardinals by Falcons

Class 1A No. 2 Treynor boys soccer scored two quick goals in the first 11 minutes of the game to take early control in a 4-0 a non-conference win against St. Albert at Council Bluffs’ YMCA Fields.

“We were excited to go up 2-0 right away,” Cardinals coach Jason McIntosh said. “I feel like we kind of flattened out a bit after that, but we were coming off quite a grind from last week. Our guys’ legs are still a bit heavy, but we pushed the pace early to get those goals, and our defense made to where they really didn’t threaten us at all, which allowed our guys to settle in.”

The Cardinals took a quick two-goal lead in the first 11 minutes of the game after senior Tom Schwartz and sophomore Brock Poland found the back of the net. Then Sam Burmeister booted in a penalty kick in the 32nd minute to make it 3-0, which is how the score would stand for the remainder of the first half.

After remembering how last season’s substate game went against the Falcons, Poland said the Cardinals had some extra motivation to get off to a quick start.

“We just tried to come out strong, because they beat us last year,” he said. “So we had some revenge in mind, we owed them a few goals. We just came out hard and our defense has been strong all year so we kept things in check down there and Thomas (Schwartz) and I up top connected well with each other and we got a few goals.”

The Cardinal's defense didn’t give the Falcons many opportunities to get shots on goal as they held the game to a 3-0 score up until the 76th minute when Poland kicked in his second goal of the game.

While the Falcons got off to a slow start, Falcons coach Todd Tarbox credits Treynor’s defense for their great effort in keeping them off the board.

“They’re a really good team,” Tarbox said. “Obviously, they know how to score and we’ve been struggling to score, which doesn’t combine very well for us. But you got to fight through these games and sometimes you just play teams that are better but have to find a way to learn something and get something out of it. But, big credit to them they played hard.”

St. Albert will look to get back into the win column on Monday when they face Thomas Jefferson at Gale Wickersham Stadium at 6 p.m.

Treynor, who has now won 11 consecutive games, will look to keep its momentum rolling as they head to Avoca to play AHSTW on Friday at 7:30 p.m.

Treynor (13-1) 3 1 – 4

St. Albert (4-8) 0 0 – 0