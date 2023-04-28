Class 2A No. 4 Glenwood and Class 2A No. 7 Harlan squared off under the lights of Morrison Stadium on Thursday night for a top-10 battle in Class 2A and the Hawkeye 10 Conference.

Caden Johnson led all scorers with a hat trick which made him Glenwood’s all-time best scorer en route to a 6-2 win over Harlan. Earning the win was the biggest goal, but obtaining the record in this game was also on the senior’s mind.

“It’s a really great feeling,” Johnson said. “It’s even better to get a win like this on top of it, but I can’t really sit on it or celebrate it too much. We have a quick turnaround with a tough slate next week. There are a lot more goals team-wise I want to accomplish. It really does feel good now, but tomorrow is a new day and we have to keep going.”

“I’m very happy for Caden as well as his family,” Rams coach Cort Lovato said. “He’s put in a lot of individual time and effort to be the player that he is. To score 72 goals, and counting, without a freshman year in 2020, is absolutely great for him, and to do it in this venue, it’s perfect.”

The previous record was held by Kirk Artist who had 71 goals back in 2002.

Johnson’s first goal came in the ninth minute and struck again in the 21st minute to put his team up 2-0 on the Cyclones to officially claim the record.

Harlan cut the lead in half in the 32nd minute to make it 2-1 at halftime.

Johnson added to his big night by clinching the hat trick in the 45th minute thus regaining the two-goal lead for the Rams. However, a 50th-minute goal from the Cyclones again cut the lead down to just one.

That was until a handball occurred against the Cyclones in their goalie bow thus allowing Cameron King onto the score sheet in the 54th minute on a penalty kick. King then headbutted in his second goal in the 63rd minute off a corner kick to put the Rams up three.

The Rams netted another goal off a corner kick play in the 77th minute to cap off the scoring and earn the win, while also handing Harlan their third consecutive loss.

“It always feels good to get a win over Harlan,” King said. “We played well all night, we rushed it a bit in the first half but still connected our passes well. Other than a couple of mistakes on defense it was a great match. Glad we crushed them.”

“Morrison Stadium is always a great venue and we are always looking forward to playing in it,” Johnson added. “It’s always fun to play Harlan, they’re never an easy team to lay against. Give them credit, they hung with us for a long time, we didn’t play our best in the first half and early in the second half. We couldn’t capitalize on some early shots, but we got our goals towards the end and ultimately we got the win.”

The win now marks seven straight for the Rams as they head into their final four regulars season games. With a road trip to Creston, then three straight home games against Lewis Central, Denison-Schleswig, and Abraham Lincoln, in that order. The Rams look to make their stand as the postseason draws near.

“There’s no cake walks here,” Lovato said. “We’re not overlooking Creston, Lewis Central is way better than what their record shows. They’re defending state champs, are well-coached, and are really playing well now. We have to stay dialed in and focused, everything is in front of us and we can’t lose sight of that.”

Glenwood will play at Creston on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m.

Harlan (5-4) 1 1 – 2

Glenwood (8-1) 2 4 – 6