GLENWOOD -- Class 2A No. 13 Glenwood’s offense was clicking on all cylinders as five different players found the back of the net as the Rams shut out St. Albert 8-0 in Tuesday night.

“Our offense played patient and we moved the ball really well,” Rams coach Cort Lovato said. “We knew if we got an extra pass in the midfield that it would free up our guys to make runs behind their back line.”

After trading shots on both sides of the field to start things off, Caden Johnson netted the first goal of the game in the 18th minute, then Riley McEwen followed up soon after with a 19th minute goal.

Cameron King then scored a goal in the 37th minute, then Caden Johnson shot in his second goal in the 38th minute for the final goal of the first half.

“We built some good momentum and we scored the ball well because all three levels of our team played well,” Johnson said. “Offensively, it starts with our back line. They start the attacks they send the ball through the midfield to find me, Cameron or Cort. From that point on it just comes down to us doing our job and putting the ball in the goal and we did that well here.”

Cort Lovato, Jr scored a 43rd minute goal to make it 5-0 Glenwood before Johnson’s 44th minute goal for a hat trick made it 6-0. Cameron King scored in the 48th minute to continue the scoring spree and the final goal came in the 77th minute by Nolan Clark.

When the Rams offense clicks like this this team feels like they can accomplish great things this season.

“We feel like we have a lot to look forward to,” Johnson said. “We have a good nucleus of guys. Last season we came up just short of our goal and we play this year with a chip on our shoulder because of that. I think we have a good run to make and just got ot do what we have to do to get there.”

“It’s a game by game thing,” Lovato said. “Our captains, before each game decide what our goals are, and of course we want to win every match, after that it’s very statistical. Each line has their own goal each match and if we keep achieving those, we believe we are going to have great success. For the season if we keep accomplishing these incremental things, we like our chances of surpassing the substate final match.”

Glenwood will look to keep momentum rolling as they host Class 1A No. 1 Treynor on Thursday at 5 p.m. St. Albert, still seeking its first win, will play again on Friday against Scotus Catholic at 5 p.m. in Columbus, Neb.

St. Albert (0-2) 0 0 – 0

Glenwood (4-1) 4 4 – 8