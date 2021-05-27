Boys soccer: Lewis Central falls short of state after West comeback

That 3-0 lead would hold until the 56th minute, when Sioux City West scored off a free kick.

Lewis Central held its two-goal lead until the 71st minute when West cut the lead to a single goal before tying the game in the 79th minute of the 80-minute regulation period.

After scoring three goals, the Titans changed their strategy to add support to the defense.

"We went to a different formation that we've run numerous times throughout the year," Driver said. "Momentum kind of shifted and some calls didn't go our way and some balls didn't bounce our way. We find ourselves letting one in and then we let another in and then they tied the game.

"At that point, I think we started to panic and were shocked. We found ourselves in overtime. You can't really dwell on it."

Despite the sudden and frustrating loss to the season, Driver said he was proud of the team for their efforts in the game and throughout the season as a whole.

The Titans will lose five seniors off the team, including three starters -- Vince Arculeo, Evan Edwards, Kyle Gappa, Taber Dominguez and Jamison Lobaugh.