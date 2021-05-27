Boys soccer: Lewis Central falls short of state after West comeback

Lewis Central boys soccer looked to be well on its way to going to state after leading host Sioux City West by three goals with 24 minutes left in Wednesday's substate championship on the road.
What happened over the next 44 minutes was a nightmare scenario for the Titans that ended with a 4-3 loss in the second overtime.
Sioux City West scored three goals in the final 24 minutes of regulation, the equalizer coming in the 79th minute.
Lewis Central survived the first overtime before Sioux City West scored the golden goal a couple of minutes into double overtime.
"We opened the game about as best as you could," head coach James Driver said. "We played the first half almost perfect. If you would have asked me, 'Hey, you're going to be leading 3-0 at halftime at the substate final. Will you take?' I would say, 'Yes, 100% of the time.'"
Lewis Central scored its first goal in the sixth minute, when Evan Edwards dribbled the ball through the midfield where he found Colton Costello who made a man miss before placing the ball in the upper 90.
Four minutes later, Costello won a ball in the midfield and found Will Devine, who beat the goalie one-on-one to take a 2-0 lead.
Lewis Central scored its third goal in the 12th minute when Boston Hensley beat his man down the line and took a shot that was deflected to Devine, who placed the ball into the back of an open net.
That 3-0 lead would hold until the 56th minute, when Sioux City West scored off a free kick.
Lewis Central held its two-goal lead until the 71st minute when West cut the lead to a single goal before tying the game in the 79th minute of the 80-minute regulation period.
After scoring three goals, the Titans changed their strategy to add support to the defense.
"We went to a different formation that we've run numerous times throughout the year," Driver said. "Momentum kind of shifted and some calls didn't go our way and some balls didn't bounce our way. We find ourselves letting one in and then we let another in and then they tied the game.
"At that point, I think we started to panic and were shocked. We found ourselves in overtime. You can't really dwell on it."
Despite the sudden and frustrating loss to the season, Driver said he was proud of the team for their efforts in the game and throughout the season as a whole.
The Titans will lose five seniors off the team, including three starters -- Vince Arculeo, Evan Edwards, Kyle Gappa, Taber Dominguez and Jamison Lobaugh.
"I'm proud of the guys," Driver said. "I'm proud of the way we fought. We played extremely hard all year, 15-5 to end the season, which is a stellar season. It's just tough to end any season on a loss. You just feel for the seniors. They gave this program everything."
Costello led L.C. in goals this season with 18 and the Titans will return 64 of its 68 goals scored from this past year.
Nine returning starters and a talented incoming freshman class have Driver excited for the future.
"It truly boils down to the players," he said. "It's nice to have guys that want to play, that want to work hard, that want to improve. I think that's what our program is built upon and that's our culture.
"... We'll be back. Our team is going to still be strong next year. A nice freshman class coming in that I'm looking forward to coach. Lots of positives to look at. The future is always going to be bright at Lewis Central."
Lewis Central (15-5) 3 0 0 0 -- 3
Sioux City West (15-2) 0 3 0 1 -- 4