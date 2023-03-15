The last two years have been magnificent and heartbreaking for the Treynor boy's soccer program. The Cardinals have been right on the doorstep of the state tournament over the past two years only to have abruptly ended in an overtime defeat each time to deny that trip to Des Moines.

This year, after graduating just two seniors from last year’s team, the Cardinal are locked and loaded, and enter 2023 with a collective goal in mind, to get to the big show known as the state tournament.

“We have suffered heart-breaking losses in overtime to end each of the last two seasons in the sub-state final to fall just short of making the show,” Cardinals coach Jason McIntosh said. “We have only lost two seniors in each of those seasons, so if we were not to make the state tournament after returning seven starters from both of those previous seasons it would be another heartbreak for our senior class this year.

“We return nine starters from last year along with 12 seniors and a very talented junior class and a strong group of contributors in the soph and frosh class, so we are going to be tough to handle again this season.”

These past two seasons have shown how challenging it is to earn that state tournament trip. The Cardinals expect some challenges this season as well and are ready to accept them as they pursue their ultimate goal.

“We need to grind out every day, stay injury free, and push each other at practice to continue to get better if we want to not only compete but also beat the best teams in the state. As a team, we have been very young the past few years, so we got pushed around a little bit. We need to be way more physical this season,” McIntosh said.

Overcoming these challenges to reach their goals will not be easy. Fortunately for the Cardinals out of the four players who scored 11 goals or more, three of those players are back.

Losing last year’s leading scorer Thomas Schwartz, who accounted for 22 goals and 12 assists, does leave a hole to be filled. However, returning some weapons like junior Brock Poland, who had 20 goals and nine assists last season, in addition to senior Sam Burmeister and junior Andrew Kellar, who combined for 26 goals and 27 assists, the Cardinals think they have more than enough firepower to make a push for that elusive state tournament berth.

“Sam Burmeister is one of the most talented soccer players in the state and he is going to be tough to keep out of the goal this year,” McIntosh said. “We also bring back junior Danny Kinsella, who is a two-time first-team all-state player that can play anywhere on the field along with fellow junior Ryder Davidson who received all-state honors as a sophomore to lead our defense a season ago. We return our entire starting defense from a season ago with senior Nate Petersen in goal, senior Alan Young, sophomore Jaret McIntosh, and Davidson and Kinsella mentioned above.

“We will look to transition Tyler Reelfs from offense to defense so that we can get Kinsella more involved in the scoring attack this season. Junior goalkeeper Charlie Schrage will also compete for playing time and has really improved a ton in off-season workouts. Brock Poland scored 20 goals as a sophomore last year, and he will be looking to find the back of the net more often with a powerhouse offense with contributions by juniors Tyson McCain, Andrew Kellar, and senior Mason Yochum.

The Cardinals will scrimmage against Lewis Central on Mar. 23 at Titan Stadium at 5 p.m. The Cardinals will play their first regular season game on Mar. 27 when they host Missouri Valley for a 7:30 p.m. game.