The Abraham Lincoln Lynx defeated Thomas Jefferson 8-0 on Tuesday evening which not only marked the third straight win for the Lynx, but now their first sweep of city competition in over a decade.

“This might be the first time since 2011 or so that we win the city,” Lynx coach Jamison Parkhill said. “It’s been a very long time since we’ve swept the city competition and that’s a real credit to this city. Even when we had some of our best years, LC was there, St. Albert has been tough, and TJ is always a tough out. ”

It wasn’t until the 11th minute that the scoreless tie was broken by Julian Jimenez, but that’s when the floodgates began to open as Kiel Sanchez netted a goal in the 14th minute and Jonathan Amador scored about 10 seconds later in the 14th minute to quickly make it 3-0.

Brian Ledesma netted his first goal of the day in the 34th minute before Amador scored his second before halftime. Ledesma and the Lynx offense were clicking on all cylinders in the first half.

“We knew had to give it everything with the city sweep on the line,” Ledesma said. “We kept attacking and stayed aggressive and we just stayed hungry. It’s a very big honor to earn the sweep. LC gave a big fight, and so did St. Albert, and here we just never took our foot off the pedal and now we’re the city champs. But we’re not done yet. We still got a lot of work to do and have more to accomplish.”

Ledesma opened the second half by scoring with a 58th-minute goal, and three minutes later Parker Henry made it 7-0, and finally, Irving Cruz scored the game’s last goal in the 73rd minute. Cruz spoke on what it felt like to play against his former team to claim the city’s crown.

“That last goal felt pretty good,” Cruz said. “Shouldn’t really feel bad for them, but at the same time it’s a little revenge. Personally, I feel like there’s still a lot of work to do, especially for me coming off the injury. Overall I think we did really good here to claim the crown.”

Abraham Lincoln (6-4) 5 3 – 8

Thomas Jefferson (1-8) 0 0 – 0

Lewis Central 10 Creston 0: The Titans claimed their third straight 10-0 win as six players scored goals in the win.

Leading all scorers was Brayden Shepherd with four goals and an assist. Sam Adkins also had a productive day with two goals and two assists, Boston Hensley and Adriene Robles each had a goal and three assists in the win.

Brandon Hoss had a goal and an assist, Noah Mortensen scored a goal, and Landon Duff pitched in two assists for LC.

Creston (2-8) 0 0 – 0

Lewis Central (5-4) 3 7 – 10

St. Albert 8 Atlantic 1: The Falcons claimed their second straight win as Kyle Irwin had a hat trick in the win.

Gabriel Barajas added another two goals and two assists, while Aaron Kiley, Adam Denny, and Cain Hughes all scored one goal in the victory.

Atlantic (2-8) 1 0 – 1

St. Albert (3-5) 6 2 – 8

Glenwood 10 Kuemper Catholic 0: Class 2A No. 4 Glenwood vanquished the Knights with little trouble.

Caden Johnson booted in four goals and had an assist as well. Cameron King and Virginio Rangel Gonzales each scored two goals, while Renner Bardsley and Adam Severn each scored once. Nolan Clark led the team with two assists.

Glenwood (7-1) 5 5 – 10

Kuemper (3-7) 0 0 – 0

Underwood 6 Harlan 2: The Class 1A No. 7 Eagles outpowered Class 2A No. 7 Harlan as three different Eagles players found the net twice in Harlan.

Specifically, Dyson Rasmussen and Kaden Ogle scored two goals and had two assists. Easton Robertson scored two goals as well to go with an assist, while Gus Bashore and Owen Larsen each chipped in an assist.

Underwood (5-2) 2 4 – 6

Harlan (5-3) 2 0 – 2

AHSTW 5 Riverside 1: The Vikings snapped a five-game skid as Kayden Baxter and Brayden Lund each scored two goals. Ethan Holtz also had a goal for the Vikes along with an assist.

Riverside (1-3) 0 1 – 1

AHSTW (3-5) 3 2 – 5