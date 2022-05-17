BOYS SOCCER: Rams reign over Monarchs; Eagles tame Tigers

Glenwood 2, Denison-Schleswig 1

Caden Johnson scored a 79th-minute goal to push the Rams past Denison-Schleswig in Denison on Monday afternoon.

Both teams scored a goal in the first half before Johnson netted the game-winner with just seconds remaining.

Glenwood will now turn their attention to the postseason. Their first game in the postseason will be against Carroll on Thursday in Glenwood at 6:30 p.m.

Glenwood (13-2) 1 1 – 2

Denison-Schleswig (7-8) 1 0 – 1

Underwood 4, Carroll 1

After a silent and scoreless first half, the Eagles and Tigers lit up the scoreboard in the first half. However, it was the Eagles who really got their offense rolling for four goals to end the regular season off with a win.

Kaden Ogle, Dyson Rasmussen, Korey Pressgrove, and Gus Bashore all scored goals for Underwood in the win.

Underwood will host St. Albert for their first round postseason game on Thursday at 6:30 p.m.

Carroll (3-12) 0 1 – 1

Underwood (8-5) 0 4 – 4