It’s never easy when you play in a conference that has produced two state champions in the last three seasons, but Glenwood boys soccer is locked and loaded and ready to try and make a run of their own this season.

Last year, the Rams finished second in the conference behind eventual Class 2A state champ Lewis Central, who defeated the Rams 2-0 in the substrate championship game last season.

This year, with their top leading scorer back and two of the other top five scorers back from last season, the Rams believe it’s their turn to make a run.

“The boys expect to have a winning season similar to last year and play beautiful soccer,” Rams coach Cort Lovato said. “As every year, the boys believe they will win the Hawkeye 10 and qualify for the state tournament. Each match has unique goals and expectations about how we play and take care of responsibilities.”

Out of the many challenges the Rams expect to face, they know that conference play alone will test their might. Thus, another challenge the Rams hope to succeed in is to remain healthy.

“The boys play in a very competitive conference which has produced two of the last three 2A state champions,” Lovato said. “The grind of our conference takes a toll on the boys physically and mentally. The boys need to avoid injuries during the season to produce and achieve their goals.”

As stated earlier the Rams return three of their top five scores from last season, including top scorer and now senior, Caden Johnson, who scored 30 goals last season. Losing Jade Nanfito, who netted 23 goals and had 14 assists will leave a hole to be filled, but some promising juniors who contributed last year as underclassmen are expected to take a leap in production which could fill that hole and then some.

The Rams also return key pieces to their defense including goalkeeper Casey Godbout, who had an 84.7 save percentage last year.

“We have some great leaders to help us chase our goals,” Lovato said. “Caden Johnson and Jack McMullen are two key seniors we’ll be looking to make a big impact again. We also have some juniors I’m excited about, Cort Lovato Jr, Adam Severn, and Casey Godbout should help and have great seasons as well.”

The Rams will begin their season on March 27 against Sergeant Bluff-Luton at home for a 7 p.m. game.