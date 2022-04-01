Boys Soccer: Tarbox scores six to lead Falcons past Knights

St. Albert senior Gavin Tarbox scored six goals to help the Falcons fly by Carroll Kuemper 10-0 on Friday night at Morrison Stadium in Omaha.

The Falcons, after losing a lot of scoring production from last season, were anxious about where they would find their offense. Along with Tarbox’s six goals, three others found the back of the net and helped the Falcons make an early statement.

“A lot of guys really stepped up here tonight,” Falcons coach Todd Tarbox said. “I was pleasantly surprised with how everyone pulled together. We lost a lot of production from last year, but these guys stepped up and filled the holes and got it done here in the end.”

The Falcons quickly took a 3-0 lead within the first 20 minutes of the game. Gavin Tarbox scored the first goal in the 11th minute and knocked in a penalty kick in the 13th minute, and completed a hat trick with his third goal in the 18th minute. Tarbox scored his fourth in the 30th minute.

Gabriel Barajas scored his first goal in the 32nd minute for the final goal of the first half to give the Falcons a 5-0 lead at the break.

Aaron Kiley scored the first goal of the second half in the 48th minute which helped open the flood gates again for the Falcons as Nate Kay scored soon after in the 51st minute to make it 7-0 Falcons.

Tarbox then scored his final two goals of the evening in the 52nd and 67th minutes to make it 9-0 Falcons. Two minutes later Barajas scored the 10th goal in the 69th minute to end the game via the mercy rule.

While the offense lit up the scoreboard, coach Tarbox was also very pleased with the performance of the defense.

“Getting the first win in this fashion definitely lifts a big weight off our shoulders,” Todd Tarbox said. “Considering we have another tough game at Creston on Monday, I think this game is going to help give us the confidence we need as we go on with the season.

"While the offense looked good our defense also played really well. Our goalkeeper Chase Morton didn't have to make a single save and Nate Kay, David Helton, and John Helton all really held it down."

Notably, Barajas also had two assists, Garrett Tarbox also had two assists and Gavin Tarbox had an assist too.

St. Albert will look to keep their momentum going when they play at Creston on Monday in Creston at 5:30 p.m.

Kuemper Catholic (0-1) 0 0 -- 0

St. Albert (1-0) 5 5 -- 10