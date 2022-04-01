Boys Soccer: Titans hold off Black Raiders

A free-kick and penalty shot provided two key opportunities for Lewis Central boys soccer against Sioux City East and the Titans took advantage, netting another big win, 2-1, Friday night at home.

“Sioux City East is a great program and their coach always has them prepared,” Titans coach James Driver said. “They’re just a very tough program and we knew this was going to be a very tough battle. We expected this to be a one, two goal match and that’s exactly how this turned out to be. ”

Both teams traded off with some good looks and shots on goal but it wasn’t until the 26th minute that Easton Adams booted in a goal from 35 yards out on a free-kick, giving the Titans a 1-0 lead, which is how the score would hold up through the first half.

“We knew this game was going to be a tough one,” Adams said. “Coach was talking to us about communicating more with each other and for the sideline to be louder and I think our communication really helped us hold them off and helped create some good looks for us.”

Going against the wind in the second half the Titans were looking to extend their lead while also holding off the Black Raiders from scoring the equalizer.

The Titans put some padding on their lead in the 51st minute as Jonah Churchill put in a penalty shot to put L.C. up 2-0. However, Sioux City East wasn’t going to go out quietly, a goal in the 64th minute brought the Black Raiders back within one and momentum was shifting. The Titans changed up some of their defense in hopes to hold off the visitor’s rally attempt.

“When they scored that goal, we knew we had to pick up our communication,” Churchill said. “But overall, we stayed composed and kept our shape, worked hard and we hung on. But we knew this was going to be a tough game and now we have to get ready for another tough one next week.”

The change-up worked as the Titans hung on to keep the Black Raiders from scoring again to earn their second victory of the season.

Next up for the Titans will be another tough test in Denison-Schleswig. Over the past three seasons the game between Lewis Central and Denison-Schleswig has played a crucial role in deciding who wins the Hawkeye 10 Conference. As these two have programs have finished in the top three for the past four seasons.

Despite Denison-Schleswig falling in its season-opening match, 3-0, to Sioux City East on Tuesday, the Titans are not going to take this game lightly.

“Denison is always a tough team,” Driver said. “Regardless of if we play here or there, it’s always been a close game. We’re not going to take the score from their game against East to measure them, they’ve had plenty of days to fix what they’ve needed to fix. They’re going to be prepared.”

Lewis Central and Denison-Schleswig will play at 6:30 p.m. in Denison.