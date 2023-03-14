The defending Class 2A champs are back in town and ready to go into what should be another exciting year for Lewis Central boys soccer.

Practices have begun for the Titans as they enter the season with some new faces, and some familiar faces. While it may be a new year and new team, the Titans enter the season with the same goals.

“Our program’s expectations remain the same every year, to positively represent Lewis Central, embrace the journey, pick each other up, improve our program and commit to the process,” Titans coach James Driver said.

“Each year, players have their own individual goals, which may differ year to year, however, our team’s short-term and long-term goals are consistent every season; short-term goals are winning city and conference. Our long-term goals are defending our state title, making the state tournament and bringing home another championship.”

The Titans have lost numerous key pieces that have been cornerstones to their program over the past few years. Losing players like Colton Costello and Jonah Churchill who combined for 35 goals and 22 assists last season, which led the team. The Titans also had their goalkeeper, Will Devine, graduate, leaving an open spot in goal.

While the defending champs have some questions to answer, Coach Driver has some promising underclassmen that he expects to help fill in those roles and help LC pick up where they left off.

“We have a handful of new faces this year, which is very exciting,” Driver said. “We have a very competitive group of guys out this year, one of the largest groups I’ve ever had. A few freshmen looking to prove themselves are Adriene Robles, Dan Overall and Cooper Williams. Sophomores Brandon Hoss, Landon Duff, Sam Adkins, Derrick Gregory, Keegan Happe and Quintin Ahmann I expect to step up and contribute as well.”

While the Titans did graduate some key players that gave a lot of production, they also have some big names back in the fold that Driver expects to mix in and lead the young players up to speed this season.

“Three returning upperclassmen that I expect to have a huge impact this year while captaining the squad are Brayden Shepard, who is our lone returning captain from last year, Boston Hensley and Dylan Voudry. I expect these guys to step up into even bigger roles than last year, helping guide our team both on and off the field. A couple of other returning upperclassmen — Caden VonWeihhe, Noah Mortensen and Jayke McKern — will also be chipping in,” Driver said.

The last time the Titans were defending state champions, they didn’t have the chance to defend their title due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, the Titans now have a true test ahead of them, where they enter a season as defending state champions and know the challenge that lies ahead.

With a target on their backs and all, a challenge is exactly what the Titans expect and look forward to.

“This is a new year, and each season brings ups and downs, but I’m confident the guys will continue to work together while rising to the occasion and stepping up in big moments,” Driver said. “We understand there is a target on our back this year so we know teams will give us their best every match. It’ll be important that the guys match that energy and battle through adversity necessary to compete night in and night out.”

The Titans officially begin their season on March 28 when they travel to Indianola for a 7 p.m. contest. However, the Titans will have two scrimmages before their season opener. The first will be on March 20 when they host Underwood at 6 p.m., and the second will be on March 23 when they host Treynor at 5 p.m.