BOYS SOCCER: Titans shutout Indians

Lewis Central boys soccer passed its first test of the season with a 3-0 win over Indianola in Council Bluffs on Tuesday evening.

“It’s nice to start the season on the front foot with a win,” Titans coach James Driver said. “Playing in these kinds of elements with the wind and such is tough, but we found a way. My hats off to Indianola though, they played well and came prepared, and is a very good program.”

The two teams stood at a scoreless tie at halftime as both teams had their fair share of opportunities, shot, and possession time.

However, the Titans began to swing the momentum in their favor in the second half and finally, in the 54th minute, the Titans broke the ice with a goal by Colton Costello with an assist from Gaige Tripp.

Six minutes later, Costello dropped an assist to Boston Hensley who scored L.C.’s second goal from about 25 yards out.

Finally, Tripp got his second assist of the evening after a 69th-minute goal from Jonah Churchill.

Though it took awhile for the Titans to find their footing, Driver was pleased with how the team persevered against the quality test they got from the Indians.

“Indianola was very physical and they came ready to play,” Driver said. “These are the tests that help you move forward and we’re going to play a lot of good teams this year. This was just the first of many. ”

After winning their first game against a quality Indianola team, Lewis Central will only have one day to separate them from their next test which will be against Sioux City East at Titan Stadium on Thursday at 5:30 p.m. Driver and the Titans look forward to their next challenge and hope to boost their record up to 2-0.

“I know Sioux City East is going to be ready for us,” Driver said. “They have a great program and always come prepared and ready to go. So, I’m looking forward to the battle, it’ll be another tough one. Both of us played tonight and will have one day off, so hopefully, the wind is a bit calmer and it should be a great game.”

Indianola (0-1) 0 0 – 0

Lewis Central (1-0) 0 3 – 0