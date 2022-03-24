BOYS SOCCER: Young Lynx ready for the challenge

The Abraham Lincoln boys soccer team is ready to return to the field with a plethora of new faces.

“A new season is always great and exciting,” Lynx coach Jamison Parkhill said. “We can finally start training and see what we have instead of just having open gyms. We’re excited about the challenge and see what we can build for this season and the future with just four seniors.”

The Lynx will indeed have some challenges as they replace the top four scorers from last season. Therefore the Lynx will have some key roles and holes that will need to be addressed.

“We’re going to be very young,” he said. “We have about 41 players out and about 20 of those are freshmen, 19 are sophomores, and then just 11 upperclassmen. We still have some quality players though, it’s just young quality without varsity experience.

“We still have some returners who will play some big minutes though, but we’re going to be looking to some sophomores and freshmen to step in and step up.”

Sophomore goalkeeper Carlos Andrade returns after starting in goal last season, senior forward Makosa Jones returns as one of the team’s top offense producers, sophomore Gabe Castro played in six games last season and will bring some experience to the defense.

With these returners, Parkhill likes the core he has returning to mesh with the young incoming talent.

“Having Carlos back in the goal will be huge for us after getting his first year of varsity experience. Just having that physical presence and commanding force to our backline is going to be nice,” he said. “Makosa has just kept getting stronger, he’s going to be someone teams are going to have to keep an eye on. Castro had limited minutes last year but is going to have a lot more playing time this year to anchor our backline. There’s a lot of young guys that’ll step in that we’re excited to see how they progress throughout the year.”

Last season the Lynx played in 10 games that were decided by just one goal. Unfortunately for the Lynx, they were on the losing end of eight of those 10 games.

This year, with a relatively young group, the Lynx look to regain the Missouri River Conference throne and finish more of the close battles.

“Within our 10 losses, eight of those were by just one goal,” Parkhill said. “I think when we look back at those games, the biggest things were based on how we reacted when we lost the ball, what was our reaction, and when we won the ball back, what do we do with it?

“That’s something we’re really going to work on this year. Winning the ball back as quickly as possible and just fly around the field, looking to break teams down and keep the pressure on them.”

The Lynx will scrimmage against Glenwood on Thursday at 5:30 p.m. in Glenwood. The first official game will be at 7 p.m. on April 5 against Sioux City Heelan on the road.