Abraham Lincoln 9 Harlan 0: The Lynx opened their new tennis season in a strong way as they swept the Cyclones in Council Bluffs on Monday afternoon.

AL’s Chris Wailes defeated Andrew Andersen in the No. 1 seed match 8-0, and Blake Higgins defeated Edgar Mena in the No. 2 match 8-1. In the No. 3 match Tyler Powers def. Keyton Francis 8-3. Atticus Walker def. Eric Torneten 8-1 in the No. 4 match, Luis Rodriguez beat Garrett Hillwick 8-1 in the No. 5 match, and Killian McMullen beat Colton Hagle 8-1 in the No.6 match.

The Lynx also won all the doubles matches convincingly as Wailes and Powers def. Harlan’s Anderson and Francis 8-2. Higgins and Walker beat Mena and Torenten 8-2, and Rodriguez and McMullen def. Hillwick and Hagle 8-3 to end the match and complete the sweep for the Lynx.

AL will play again on Saturday at the Valley Invite which begins at 9:30 a.m. in West Des Moines.

Lewis Central 9 Thomas Jefferson 0: The Titans open their season with a sweep over inner-city foe Thomas Jefferson on Monday afternoon.

The Titans swept the Yellow Jackets as Christian Jensen def. Ryan Smith 8-2 in the No. 1 match. In the No. 2 match, Payton Fort blanked Jase Mundt 8-0, Drew White shutout Derek Runions 8-0, Broedy Johnson def. James Collins 8-1, Colby Souther def. Caleb Hunt 8-0, and Bryson Jensen def. Gavin Belt 8-2, to round off the singles.

In the doubles, Jensen and Fort shut out Smith and Mundt 8-0, White and Johnson def. Runions and Collins 8-2 in the No. 2 doubles match, and in the No. 3 match Souther and Jensen def. Hunt and Belt 8-3 to complete the sweep.