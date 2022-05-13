BOYS TENNIS: Rams rally falls short to Mustangs

It went right down to the wire, but the Glenwood boys tennis team fell 5-4 to Shenandoah in Friday’s substate dual at home.

The Rams fell behind 4-0 early on in the meet but then battled back to tie the match at 4-4, bringing it down to the last match. However, the Rams' comeback attempt came up just short, losing the final doubles match.

“The fight and determination shown by all six of our guys was incredible,” Glenwood coach Grant Stivers said in a post on Twitter.

Stivers went on to talk about the program’s graduating senior Carter Kirsch and also mentioned the excitement for next season already.

“Thanks to Carter for all he has done with the tennis program,” Stivers said. “Fortunately, we will be returning five of our six players in our lineup with experience gained from this season. These guys were a blast to be around, can’t wait for next season.”