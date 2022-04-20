BOYS TENNIS: Titans storm past Cyclones

Lewis Central Boys tennis swept by the visiting Harlan Cyclones 9-0 on Wednesday afternoon in Council Bluffs.

The rain stayed away, allowing the Titans and Cyclones to take the court for a Hawkeye 10 battle, where the Titans eventually improved to 4-0 in duals.

“It started to rain a bit during singles so we got worried if we were going to get through this meet,” Titans coach Chris Hanafan said. “It was good for us to get this match in. We’ve been off for the last few days for Easter, but our kids came out and played well and did what they had to do.”

Through the singles matches, Christian Jensen defeated Andrew Anderson 8-1, Payton Fort won his match 8-0 over Keyton Francis. Colby Souther won the No. 3 game 8-1 over Edgar Mena. Drew White won the No. 4 match 8-0 over Eric Torenton, Preston Kathol beat Garrett Hillwick 8-1 and Broedy Johnson defeated Abram Wilwerding 8-0.

In the doubles matches, Jensen and Souther defeated Anderson and Francis 8-3, Fort and Kathol beat Mena and Torenton 8-1. Finally, White and Johnson shutout Hillwick and Wilwerding 8-0.

“This was another good win for us,” Hanafan said. “Our kids have done really well and won some big matches lately and we just keep getting better. We got some things down the road here that we have to prepare for, so it was good to see us do well here today.”

Lewis Central will return to the courts on Thursday when they host Red Oak and St. Albert for a triangular starting at 1 p.m.