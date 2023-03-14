A new tennis season is quickly approaching and the Lewis Central boys team is ready to pursue another step up with the tennis program.

Last year, the Titan's impressive season was cut short in the preliminary substate round against Waukee after finishing second in the district tournament. This year, the Titans are looking to raise expectations and take the Titan tennis program to the next level.

“Our goals and expectations are to win the city and conference tournaments and make a deep run into District and State play,” Titans coach Chris Hanafan said.

Of course, such goals cannot be achieved without taking on some challenges, or more specifically, challenging teams.

“The hurdles we will face are the quality of teams we will have to face to achieve our goals,” Hanafan said. “There are some very good players and teams that we will face along the way.”

Fortunately, the Titans return a lot of familiar faces from last year’s solid squad. After having a taste of what needs to be done to play at a higher level the Titans expect that experience to help them reach new heights in the upcoming season.

“We have the luxury of having five of the top six kids back from last year’s team,” Hanafan said. “Each will play an important part in our success. We will have a battle for that sixth spot, which is very important in tight matches. The five returners are Christian Jensen, Payton Fort, Colby Souther, Broedy Johnson, and Drew White.”

The Titan's first match will be on March 28 against Kuemper Catholic at Graham Park in Carroll. The match will begin at 4 p.m.