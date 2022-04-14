BOYS TRACK: Rams win CB Invite, Titans finish atop the city

The Glenwood Rams boys track team won the CB Invite over the 10 total teams competing in the event.

Lewis Central finished with the best score among the four city schools and finished third overall. St. Albert was fifth overall, Abraham Lincoln eighth overall and Thomas Jefferson 10th.

The Rams made their way to the top mostly thanks to the running events. The Rams claimed first in each of the hurdle events. Tyler Boldra was one of the members in the shuttle hurdle relay and won both the 110-meter hurdles and 400 hurdles individually.

“I came into the race with a blank mind and just kept going after the next hurdle,” Boldra said after winning the 110 hurdle race. “I just keep going strong through the hurdles and pushed myself to my hardest pace.

"Taking on a lot of these schools is great, we’ll face them again to get to the blue oval. It’s just another step towards where we want to be and I’m just trying to stay humble and get where I want to be.”

Grant VonEssen, Kaden Petersen, and Anthony Driscoll-Lee were also a part of the hurdle relay team.

Other winning events for the Rams included the 3200 relay with Bryant Keller, Jake Shannon, Andrew Williams, and Andrew Smith combining for a time of 8 minutes and 41 seconds. Smith also took first place in the 800 run with a time of 2:09.

Other top finishers for the Rams included Keller finishing second in the 1600 with a time of 4:45, and the 1600 relay team finishing second with a time of 3:43. Kord Ostrander placed second in the high jump with a leap of six feet.

Lewis Central got off to a fast start as Hunter Deyo claimed first in the shot put throw with a mark of 49-0 and also won the discus throw with a mark of 126-11. Throwing with the wind as a factor proved challenging but the senior still found a way to pull through for the gold.

“I knew I had to keep my body low because of the wind today,” Deyo said. “I got my foot underneath me, kept myself low, and took first in both events. It’s a great feeling being the best in the city, and my goal is to be the best in the state and to continue to improve and this was another step.”

Lewis Central's Parker Matiyow was right behind Deyo in the shot put placing second with a throw of 44-4.

Other top finishers for L.C. include the 1600 relay where the Titans claimed the gold as Luciano Fidone, Tyler Hinsley, Luke Woltmann, and Jonathan Humpal all combined for a time of 3:37. Humpal also placed third in the long jump with a mark of 20-1, and Humpal also placed second in the 100 with a time of 11.62. The Titans also placed third in the shuttle hurdle relay with a time of 1:09. Curtis Witte tied for third in the high jump with a mark of 5-10.

The Titans also placed second in the distance medley with a time of 3:44.96, a third of a second behind the first-place finisher, Red Oak. Gabriel Watson placed third in the 400 with a time of 55.74 seconds, and Braylon Kammrad placed second in the 400 hurdles with a time of 1:01.51.

St. Albert also had some highlights as Colin Lillie won the 1600 run with a time of 4:44 and the 3200 run with a time of 10:15. Brendan Monohan also earned multiple victories as he won the 100 with a time of 11.11 and won the 400 in his first-ever time running in the event with a time of 51.19.

“I was still a bit disappointed in the 100 felt I could’ve done a bit faster,” Monohan said. “This was my first 400 though, so I’m happy with this. I hit a bit of a wall around the 200-meter mark, but I just had to grind through it.”

For Abraham Lincoln, the Lynx claimed the gold in the 400 relay with Brody Patlon, Kelsy Fox, Braden LaSale, and Mikale Hayes combining for a time of 45.41. LaSale also placed fourth overall in the 200 with a time of 23.67. JR Knauss placed in a tie for third in the high jump with a best jump of 5-10.

Finally, for the Thomas Jefferson Yellow Jackets, their shuttle hurdle relay team finished fifth overall with a time of 1:11, and the distance medley team placed sixth with a time of 3:59.

Team Results

1. Glenwood 142

2. Clarinda 123

3. Lewis Central 119.5

4. Harlan 85

5. St. Albert 60

6. Atlantic 58

7. Red Oak 56.5

8. Abraham Lincoln 39.5

9. Denison-Schleswig 37.5

10. Thomas Jefferson 19