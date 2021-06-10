Brouse shuts down Saintes

Harlan senior Emily Brouse caused problems for the St. Albert softball team all night in Thursday's home game pitching a perfect game in a 10-0 win for the Cyclones.

St. Albert head coach Lyndsay Daley knew it was going to be a tough game against Harlan but thought her team made one too many mistakes.

"They're always really good and we knew that coming in," she said. "They just killed the ball and we gave them a few runs with some bad defense and it was not a good game for us."

Harlan scored two runs in the first inning, one in the second, three in the third, one in the fourth and ended the game via mercy rule with three in the fifth.

Daley said the loss stings but she hopes the team uses it as a learning experience.

"We found a couple things to talk about that we know that we can clean up," she said. "Missed cutoffs here and there. We gave them a couple extra basses. We didn't look at home a couple times. Just some small things. We have to look at those that we would need to clean.

"... You have to move on from it. You can't sit and ponder over it anymore. We talked about a couple things we're going to fix and we have to move on because we don't have practice."