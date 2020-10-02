Brown's big night pushes A.L. past T.J.

Abraham Lincoln on Friday brought its win streak to three games with a 56-13 victory over Council Bluffs rival Thomas Jefferson.

A.L. quarterback Lennx Brown enjoyed yet another productive night. He ran for two touchdowns and threw for three more – 25- and 65-yard passes to Greg Chinowth and a 21-yard pass to Damari Brown – as the Lynx improved to 5-1 on the season.

“I thought he threw the ball well deep and made some good reads in the passing game,” said A.L. coach John Wolfe of Brown. “As always, he made some good plays with his feet.”

The Lynx jumped out to an early lead and were never threatened. Brown had a pair of short first-quarter scoring runs, TJ Hayes added a 25-yard touchdown run and Chinowth’s first scoring catch of the night gave A.L. a 28-0 lead after the first frame.

“We came out of the gate fast, and we knew with that offense that (T.J.) ran that was something that we were hoping we could do,” A.L. coach John Wolfe said. “Fortunately, the ball bounced our way. We made some good plays and had a 28-point first quarter. We played well.”