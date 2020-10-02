Brown's big night pushes A.L. past T.J.

Abraham Lincoln on Friday brought its win streak to three games with a 56-13 victory over Council Bluffs rival Thomas Jefferson.
A.L. quarterback Lennx Brown enjoyed yet another productive night. He ran for two touchdowns and threw for three more – 25- and 65-yard passes to Greg Chinowth and a 21-yard pass to Damari Brown – as the Lynx improved to 5-1 on the season.
“I thought he threw the ball well deep and made some good reads in the passing game,” said A.L. coach John Wolfe of Brown. “As always, he made some good plays with his feet.”
The Lynx jumped out to an early lead and were never threatened. Brown had a pair of short first-quarter scoring runs, TJ Hayes added a 25-yard touchdown run and Chinowth’s first scoring catch of the night gave A.L. a 28-0 lead after the first frame.
“We came out of the gate fast, and we knew with that offense that (T.J.) ran that was something that we were hoping we could do,” A.L. coach John Wolfe said. “Fortunately, the ball bounced our way. We made some good plays and had a 28-point first quarter. We played well.”
T.J. got on the board in the second quarter with a Devon Bovee 3-yard run, but the offense failed to get into rhythm for much of the night. Reese Schlotfeld added a 20-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter, but the game was well in hand by that point.
“We didn’t really give ourselves a chance with first-quarter turnovers on back-to-back drives,” T.J. coach Brant Anderson said. “We gave them all the momentum, and that wasn’t something we were able to overcome against this team. We eliminate those two turnovers, and if we were able to drive down the field, it might’ve been a different game.
“They’re a pretty explosive team. So for us to give them a short field is just a killer.”
A.L. will close the regular season on Friday in search of its fourth straight victory when it plays host to Sioux City East at Wickersham Stadium. T.J. will also play Friday at Sioux City West. Both games are set for a 7 p.m. kickoff.
Abraham Lincoln (5-1) 28 7 7 14 – 56
Thomas Jefferson (0-5) 0 6 0 7 – 13
AL: Lennx Brown 2 run (conversion successful)
AL: TJ Hayes 25 run (kick failed)
AL: Brown 1 run (Connor Oliver kick)
AL: Greg Chinowth 25 pass from Brown (Oliver kick)
AL: Chinowth 65 pass from Brown (Oliver kick) – 9:28 left in the first half
TJ: Devon Bovee 3 run (kick failed)
AL: Damari Brown 21 pass from L. Brown (Oliver kick)
AL: Eli Lusajo 36 run (Oliver kick)
TJ: Reese Schlotfeld 20 run (Carter Harold kick)
AL: Lusajo 4 run (Oliver kick)
