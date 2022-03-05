Brundage wins national bowling title for Reivers

Both Reiver bowling teams finished in the top five and Cameron Brundage won an individual national championship for Iowa Western to highlight a successful NJCAA national tournament campaign.

Brundage won the NJCAA men’s single national championship with a score of 720 through three games, which was 38 pins better than the runner-up. In addition to Brundage’s title, Derek Baucom finished third overall with a score of 677 through three games.

As a team, the Iowa Western men’s team placed fourth out of 22 teams with an overall team score of 1,2976.

On the women’s side of the competition, Iowa Western placed fifth out of 19 teams with a score of 1,1895.

Individually, Jerika Koopmeiners was the top finisher for the Reivers as she placed third overall with a score of 601 in the singles competition.

This was just the fourth season for the Iowa Western bowling program.