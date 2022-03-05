 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Brundage wins national bowling title for Reivers

  • 0
Iowa Western

Both Reiver bowling teams finished in the top five and Cameron Brundage won an individual national championship for Iowa Western to highlight a successful NJCAA national tournament campaign.

Brundage won the NJCAA men’s single national championship with a score of 720 through three games, which was 38 pins better than the runner-up. In addition to Brundage’s title, Derek Baucom finished third overall with a score of 677 through three games.

As a team, the Iowa Western men’s team placed fourth out of 22 teams with an overall team score of 1,2976.

On the women’s side of the competition, Iowa Western placed fifth out of 19 teams with a score of 1,1895.

Individually, Jerika Koopmeiners was the top finisher for the Reivers as she placed third overall with a score of 601 in the singles competition.

This was just the fourth season for the Iowa Western bowling program.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

STATE BASKETBALL: Rams hold off upset-minded Bluejays

STATE BASKETBALL: Rams hold off upset-minded Bluejays

No. 2 seed Glenwood girls basketball overcame an early deficit with a big second-quarter run and fended off a furious fourth-quarter rally to beat Bondurant-Farrar 64-59 in the Class 4A state quarterfinal round at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

NFL announces all COVID related protocols to be suspended

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert