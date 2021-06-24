Bulldogs edge out Yellow Jacket softball

LeMars softball hung on the beat Thomas Jefferson 4-3 on a cloudy Thursday evening.

Despite getting just one hit in the game, the Yellow Jackets had no errors and found a way to compete with a solid Bulldog team, but came up just short in this Missouri River Conference game.

After losing to LeMars by scores of 11-0 and 12-0 back on June 1, Yellow Jackets coach Amy Anderson was very happy with how her team came out and competed as well as the improvement they showed today.

“We came out and competed against LeMars like a different team tonight than we did earlier,” Anderson said. “I’m so proud of the heart these kids have. Our pitching and defense had improved so much and we keep getting better every play, every inning, and every game, and tonight proved that.

“Our next step in this process is to get our bats to come around and get more hits in these games. Once we start hitting, anything could happen.”

Game two of T.J. and LeMars is pending a make-up date.

The Thomas Jefferson baseball team also played against LeMars on Thursday evening. The Jackets lost after playing up to the fourth inning where LeMars led 4-0. The game is not planned to be continued nor is game two currently planned to be rescheduled.

T.J. softball is currently scheduled to play Sioux City Heelan in a doubleheader on Monday with game one at 5:30 p.m. The Baseball team will play at Sioux City Heelan on Friday for a doubleheader with game one scheduled for 5:30 p.m.