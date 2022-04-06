 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Bulldogs win Riverside invite, Underwood finishes second

  • 0
Riverside logo

Riverside logo

The Riverside girls track team earned first place as a team in their own invite on Tuesday in Oakland.

Underwood placed second, Tri-Center finished fifth, and AHSTW was 13th.

In field events, Underwood's Alizabeth Jacobsen won the high jump with a leap of five feet even. Tri-Center’s Avilyn Killpac and Underwood’s Ruby Patomson placed fifth each with jumps of 4-4.

Tri-Center’s Emile Sorenson won the long jump with a mark of 15-0. Underwood’s Cassidy Cunningham was second with a mark of 14-2. Riverside’s Macy Woods finished third with a jump of 14-0, and Tri-Center’s Quincey Schekloth placed sixth with a mark of 13-9.

Underwood’s Josie Rosas placed third in the shot put with a best throw of 30-6.5.

In the running events, Veronica Andrusyshyn from Riverside placed first in the 100-meter dash with a time of 13.1 seconds. Underwood’s Patomson placed fifth with a time of 14.4, and Tri-Center’s Jaden Franke placed sixth with a time of 14.48.

People are also reading…

Riverside’s Lydia Erickson took the gold in the 200 with a time of 28.33, and Underwood’s Jordyn Reimer earned second with a time of 28.59. Erickson also placed first in the 400 with a time of 1:06.75. Kyla Corrin from Tri-Center placed second with a time of 1:07.25. Woods from Riverside placed third with a time of 1:09.6.

Elly Henderson placed second in the 800 for Riverside with a time of 2:39.05, and her teammate Veronica Schechinger placed fifth with a time of 2:49.47. Underwood’s Allie Witt placed third with a time of 2:39.47.

In the 100 hurdles, Andrusyshyn took first with a time of 16.7. Hailey Martin from Underwood placed fourth with a time of 17.74, and Ayla Richardson placed sixth with a time of 19.19.

Rylie Knop from AHSTW placed third in the 3000 with a time of 13:33.14. Riverside’s Becca Cody was right behind Knop in fourth with a time of 13:33.22.

Quincey Schneckloth from Tri-Center won the 400 hurdles with a time of 1:12.47, and Carly Henderson placed sixth in the 400 with a time of 1:18.36.

In the relay events, Riverside won the 400 relay. Veronica Andrusyshyn, Mack Olmstead-Mitchell, Ayla Richardson, and Elle Murray,  made up the winning team with a time of 52.57 seconds. Behind them in second was Underwood with a time of 54.33 seconds.

Underwood won the 800 relay with Tayler Krueger, Aliyah Humphrey, Haley Stangl and Tieler Hull with a time of 1:15.57. Tri-Center placed fourth in the 800 with a time of 2:02.64, and AHSTW placed fifth with a time of 2:02.86.

Riverside won the 1600 with Macy Woods, Elly Henderson, Veronica Schechinger, and Carly Henderson with a time of 4:31.05. Tri-Center placed third in this event with a time of 4:42.1. Underwood earned fourth with a time of 4:44.02, and AHSTW placed fifth with a time of 4:53.26.

Riverside earned second in the 3200 with a time of 10:50.79, and Tri-Center placed fourth with a time of 11:37.23.

Underwood won the 400 shuttle hurdle relay with Jordyn Reimer, Ellie Hackett, Alizabeth Jacobsen, and Hailey Martin with a time of 1:12.32. Riverside placed sixth in this event with a time of 1:21.07.

Underwood also won the 800 sprint medley with a time of 1:56.04 with Jordyn Reimer, Haley Stangl, Tieler Hull, and Aliyah Humphrey. Riverside placed second in this event with a time of 1:58.12, and Tri-Center placed fourth with a time of 2:06.48.

Finally, Riverside placed second in the 1600 distance medley with a time of 4:40.84, and Tri-Center placed third with a time that was just thousandths of a second behind the Bulldogs.

Listed below is the overall team results

1. Riverside 113

2. Underwood 87.5

3. Logan-Magnolia 69

4. Fremont-Mills 59

5. Tri-Center 55.5

6. IKM-Manning 52

7. CAM, Anita 49

8. Sidney 23

9. Missouri Valley 21

10. Griswold 18

10. Boyer Valley 18 

12. East Mills 14

13. AHSTW 10

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert