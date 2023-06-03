Treynor 13 Riverside 10: The Cardinals scored all 13 runs within the first four innings and were poised to end the game early up 13-2 heading into the top of the fifth.

However, the Bulldogs didn’t go quietly, as they scored six runs in the top of the fifth to extend the game, but the deficit was too large for Riverside to overcome.

Out of 10 total hits for Treynor, Holden Minahan led the way with three hits and four RBIs. Brady Wallace and Andrew Kellar each added another two hits, while Kellar contributed three RBIs as well.

Dalton Smith and Aaron Smith-Haven both had one hit and two RBIs to lead Riverside.

Loeck Helvie earned the win on the mound for the Cardinals after pitching for four innings and striking out seven.

Riverside (1-5) 002 061 1 – 10

Treynor (5-1) 345 100 0 – 13

Underwood 5 Tri-Center 0: Garrett Luett pitched a no-hitter and struck out 10 to lead Underwood in the win over the Trojans.

Mason Boothby had two hits, including a dinger in this game in the first inning. Jack Vanfossan also had two hits, while Ryker Adair, Lucas Bose, and Nick Hackett all had a hit as well.

Tri-Center (6-3) 000 000 0 – 0

Underwood (5-2) 200 120 0 – 5

Creston 9 Glenwood 3: The Panthers took the lead quickly with four runs in the first and finally added three more in the top of the fifth before Glenwood could get on the board in the sixth inning.

Kayden Anderson had two hits including a home run, and had two RBIs, and Jason Colpitts added two hits and an RBI.

Creston (6-6) 400 030 2 – 9

Glenwood (3-3) 000 001 2 – 3