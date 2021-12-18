Cardinals, Eagles, Rams, Trojans all sweep Friday games

Sioux City Heelan 69 Thomas Jefferson 26- Class 4A No. 2 Heelan outscored the Yellow Jackets 41-12 in the first half to remain undefeated.

The Yellow Jackets will now hit the road to Sioux City North on Monday at 5:30 p.m.

Sioux City Heelan (7-0) 16 25 14 14 – 69

Thomas Jefferson (0-7) 4 8 4 10 – 26

Boys Town 39 Heartland Christian 19- The Eagle offense scored 12 points in the first quarter to take an early 12-5 lead, after one quarter.

However, the Eagles only scored seven more points for the rest of the game. Maddy Jundt led the Eagles with seven points.

Heartland Christian (1-6) 12 1 2 4 – 19

Boys Town 5 10 7 17 – 39

Glenwood 53 Creston 34- Class 4A No. 1 Glenwood overcame a slow first half to defeat the Panthers in Creston on Friday night.

The Panthers held a one-point lead at halftime. However, the second half was all Glenwood as the Rams outscored Creston 20-9 in the third quarter and 15-6 in the fourth quarter to run away with the win.

Senior Madison Camden led the Rams with 18 points. Notably, Jenna Hopp had a double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds, and senior Abby Hughes had 11 points for the game.

Glenwood will face Lewis Central on Tuesday at 6 p.m.

Glenwood (5-1) 10 8 20 15 – 53

Creston (4-4) 8 11 9 6 – 34

Logan-Magnolia 35 AHSTW 21- A key second quarter helped Lo-Ma edge the Lady Vikes at Logan-Magnolia in Logan.

This win snaps a three-game win streak for AHSTW and a two-game skid for the Panthers. AHSTW will return to the floor on Jan. 3 2022 when they head to Class 2A No. 11 Treynor at 6 p.m.

AHSTW(4-4) 4 9 4 4 – 21

Logan-Magnolia(5-2) 4 17 7 7 – 35

Treynor 67 IKM-Manning 30– The Cardinal outscored the Wolves in each quarter to more than double up IKM-Manning’s score.

With the win, Class 2A No. 11 Treynor has won seven straight. The Cardinals will host Riverside on Tuesday at 6 p.m. for their final game in 2021.

IKM-Manning (1-5) 8 7 8 7 – 30

Treynor (8-1) 15 21 23 8 – 67

Tri-Center 66 Missouri Valley 34- Tri-Center earned its first Western Iowa Conference win of the season in Neola on Friday night over Missouri Valley.

The Trojans will try to earn another as they travel to Underwood for their last game of 2021 at 6 p.m.

Missouri Valley (0-7) 5 0 17 12 – 34

Tri-Center (2-4) 18 13 19 16 – 66

Underwood 64 Audubon 34- Underwood won a key Western Iowa Conference game that featured two one-loss squads Friday night.

After taking a four-point lead into halftime the Eagles outscored the Wheelers 37-11 in the second half to run away with the win.

Underwood will host Tri-Center for its final 2021 contest at 6 p.m.

Audubon (5-2) 10 13 6 5 – 34

Underwood (6-1) 13 14 13 24 – 64

Boys Scoreboard

Glenwood 46 Creston 45- A three at the buzzer by Kayden Anderson lifted the Rams past the Panthers in Creston on Friday night.

Caden Johnson and Tommy Johnson each had 10 points for the Rams.

Glenwood will head to Lewis Central on Tuesday to face the Titans at 7:30 p.m.

Glenwood (4-2) 20 4 10 12 – 46

Creston (2-3) 13 8 16 8 – 45

Atlantic 68 Lewis Central 57- The Trojans earned their first win of the season on Friday as they upset Lewis Central in Council Bluffs on Friday night.

Lewis Central will look to bounce back as they host Glenwood on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.

Atlantic improves to 1-5, while Lewis Central falls to 3-3 overall on the season.

AHSTW 67 Logan-Magnolia 46- The Class 1A No. 9 Vikings improved to 5-0 on the season after defeating the Panthers in Logan on Friday night.

Leading the Vikings with 18 points was junior Brayden Lund, senior Raydden Grobe added another 14 points.

AHSTW played St. Albert on Saturday in Council Bluffs.

St. Albert 77 Shenandoah 43- The Falcons flew out to a 20-6 lead by the end of the first quarter and never looked back from there.

DJ Weilage led St. Albert with 24 points and Colin Lillie contributed another 18 points.

St. Albert hosted AHSTW on Saturday. Check our upcoming stories for a recap on this game.

Shenandoah (1-8) 6 16 7 14 – 43

St. Albert (3-2) 20 18 19 20 – 77

Treynor 59 IKM-Manning 30- The Cardinals outscored the Wolves 24-10 in the first half to set an early and strong tempo and remain undefeated.

The Cardinals never allowed more than 10 points in any quarter to the Wolves as their defense made it a very difficult night for IKM-Manning.

Sophomore Jace Tams led the Cardinals with 17 points and senior Thomas Schwartz contributed another 13 points, and junior Ethan Dickerson scored 10 for Treynor.

Treynor will host Riverside on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.

IKM-Manning (1-5) 2 8 10 10 – 30

Treynor (6-0) 12 12 16 19 – 59

Tri-Center 64 Missouri Valley 49- Senior Jaxon Johnson hit seven threes to help lead the Trojans by the Big Reds in Neola.

The Big Reds never let Tri-Center get too far in front, but the Trojans still outscore Missouri Valley in all four quarters. Johnson finished with 23 points for the Trojans. Sophomore Christian Dahir added 11 points, and junior Kent Elliot added 10 more.

Tri-Center will travel to Underwood for their last game in 2021. Game time is set for 7:30 p.m.

Missouri Valley (2-5) 17 11 13 8 – 49

Tri-Center (4-2) 20 15 16 13 – 64

Underwood 57 Audubon 41- Underwood jumped out to a 21-9 lead after the first quarter to take early command over the Wheelers.

Leading the charge for the Eagles were sophomores Mason Boothby and Jack Vanfossan. Boothby had the game-high 24 points and Vanfossan had a double-double of 20 points and 15 rebounds.

Underwood will host Tri-Center for their final game before the holidays at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

Audubon (2-5) 9 16 7 9 – 41

Underwood (5-1) 21 11 17 8 – 57