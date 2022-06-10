Cardinals, Rams, and Lady Vikes get wins

Treynor 8, Missouri Valley 3

A four-run seventh inning helped the Cardinal pull away from the Lady Reds in Missouri Valley on Thursday evening.

The Cardinals connected for 11 hits while holding Missouri Valley to just two hits to claim their fifth consecutive win.

Sophomore Jadyn Huisman led Treynor with three hits and also had two RBIs. Eighth-grader Adalyn Minahan and senior Keelea Navara notably, had two hits each to help the Cardinals to victory as well.

Huisman also got the win in the pitching circle for Treynor after pitching through three innings allowing just one hit and striking out five batters.

Eighth-grader Delaney Mathews also had a solid evening on the mound pitching for four innings and allowing just one hit as well while striking out four batters herself.

Treynor (6-2) 003 010 4 – 8

Missouri Valley (8-4) 001 100 1 – 3

Glenwood 3, Clarinda 2

The Rams scored the first run of the game in the bottom of the first and would hold a 1-0 lead until the top of the sixth when the Cardinals scored a pair to take a 2-1 lead.

However, Glenwood responded with two runs of its own in the bottom of the sixth to regain the lead and this time keep it.

Madison Barrett, Delaney Holeton, McKenna Koehler, and Sara Kolle all had a hit for the Rams. Freshman Allison Koontz got the win in the circle after pitching through all seven innings allowing just four hits and striking out nine batters.

Clarinda (5-9) 000 002 0 – 2

Glenwood (8-4) 100 002 0 – 3

Harlan 3, St. Albert 2

The Saintes struck first with two runs in the top of the fourth inning to take the first lead. However, Harlan answered in the bottom of the fifth to tie the game and then got the win in extra innings, thanks to a run in the bottom of the ninth.

Senior Mallory Daley led the Saintes with two hits and an RBI. Alexis Narmi threw 14 strikeouts in the circle.

St. Albert 000 200 000 – 2

Harlan 000 020 001 – 3

Harlan 4, St. Albert 2

The Cyclones took a 2-0 lead by the end of the third inning before the Saintes answered back in the top of the fifth inning to tie the game.

The Cyclones would respond quickly though with a run in the bottom half of the fifth and scored another in the sixth to cap the game.

Sophomore Katelynn Hendricks was one of four Saintes players who had a hit. Hendricks also had two RBIs to lead St. Albert.

St. Albert (4-10) 000 020 0 – 2

Harlan (7-8) 101 011 0 – 4

Atlantic 8, Lewis Central 3

Both teams pushed two runs across in the opening inning. However, the Trojans plated three more in the second to take the lead.

The Titans would get one back in the third inning, but that’s all the closer they’d get for the rest of the evening as Atlantic would score one in the bottom of the fourth and two more in the fifth inning.

Lewis Central (5-12) 201 000 0 – 3

Atlantic (9-4) 230 120 0 – 8

Sioux City North 9, Abraham Lincoln 6

The Stars scored the game’s first run in the top of the first before seeing A.L. respond with two runs in the bottom of the third. But, the Stars responded quickly with four runs in the top of the fourth and fifth inning to pull away from the Lynx.

Sioux City North 100 440 0 – 9

Abraham Lincoln 002 301 0 – 6

Sioux City North 7, Abraham Lincoln 3

The Lynx would take an early 3-1 lead after two innings but would struggle to add to their lead afterward. In the fifth inning, the Stars scored a trio of runs to take the lead 4-3 and would score two more in the sixth and another in the top of the seventh to pull away with the win.

Sioux City North (5-9) 100 032 1 – 7

Abraham Lincoln (6-8) 120 000 0 – 3

AHSTW 13, IKM-Manning 7

After being forced into an extra-inning, the Lady Vikes scored six runs in the eighth to escape the upset-minded Wolves in Irwin.

Senior Natalie Hagadon and Sophomore Graycen Partlow each hit a home run and eighth-grader Halle Goodman had two hits for AHSTW.

Senior Ally Meyers led the team with three hits and also to the win in the circle at pitcher after striking out 12 batters.

AHSTW (8-3) 103 300 06 – 13

IKM-Manning (1-6) 030 000 40 – 7

Audubon 6, Tri-Center 2

The Wheelers built a 5-0 lead by the end of the third inning to take control early on and never let the Trojans gain momentum for the rest of the night.

Freshmen Avilyn Killpack and Hayden Thomas co-led Tri-Center with two hits each

Logan-Magnolia 20, Riverside 0

The Panthers scored 19 runs in the second inning to beat the Bulldogs in four innings. Eighth-grader Bailey Richardson and sophomore Mica Welch each had one hit for the Bulldogs.

Riverside (1-11) 000 0XX X – 0

Logan-Magnolia (13-0) 1190 0XX X – 20

The Thomas Jefferson Yellow Jackets played a doubleheader against Sioux City West in Sioux City on Thursday as well. No stats were provided before the publication deadline.