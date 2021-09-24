Cardinals spoil homecoming for Falcons

Earlham Cardinals football recovered back-to-back onside kicks in the first half along the way to shutting out the St. Albert Falcons 49-0 at Al Leber Field on homecoming night, Friday night.
“Their onside kicks were a fear of ours,” Falcons coach Jake Driver said. “Once they scored we knew they like to take a chance and they recovered a couple onsides. We worked on that this week, and Earlham does a nice job of executing the onside kick.
“Despite having to be on the field a lot, I thought our defense played really well. They played as a unit and put in a lot of effort and intensity, and that’s all you can ask for and they played hard.”
The Cardinals recovered two onside kicks in the first half, limiting the Falcons to two possessions in the first half. The Cardinals made the most of their opportunities as they scored touchdowns after both onside recoveries, which quickly put Earlham in control of the game.
The Cardinals run game also helped build an early lead as the visitors ran for 366 yards for the night.
Despite facing numerous adversities early on, Driver was pleased with the toughness and grit his defense showed this evening.
“We’ve moved some guys around and we are finding ways to improve,” Driver said. “We got a lot of young kids playing right now, our upperclassmen are doing a good job of leading those guys and keeping their heads up and staying locked in with what we’ve been asking them to do.”
Offensively, the Cardinals held the Falcons to under 50 yards of total offense.
With just four games remaining on the schedule, the Falcons look to end this season on a strong note. Not just to build the future, but to also tribute the seniors who Drivers says have been a key part of the program’s success over the past few seasons.
“We want to honor seniors like every other year,” Driver said. “Talking to them, we’ve been through some high mountains, and sometimes when you fall into the valley it looks bleak and dark, but there is light there. We have to continue to believe and come through that darkness and find the other side. It’s easy to look at the negative, but we need to continue to look up and look at the positives with what we’re doing in order to grow.”
St. Albert will play at Mount Ayr (3-2) next week at 7 p.m.
Earlham (4-1) 7 21 7 14 -- 49
St. Albert (0-5) 0 0 0 0 -- 0