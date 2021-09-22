Cardinals sweep winless Wolves

Class No. 13 Treynor won Tuesday’s Western Iowa Conference game against IKM-Manning in sweeping fashion three sets to zero in Treynor (25-14 25-13, 25-18).

The Cardinals swept the Wolves for the fourth consecutive meeting as the Cardinals rebounded after losing two games at a challenging Saturday tournament in Red Oak.

Helping lead the Cardinals to the win was senior Madeline Lewis who had nine kills to lead all Cardinal players, senior Natalie Simpson contributed seven more kills. Another key senior to the win was Emma Flathers who led the way with 22 assists, she also added five kills to her performance.

Defensively, Keely Smith led Treynor with nine digs, Lewis was right behind Smith with eight digs, and Simpson added six more digs. Notably, Smith also led the Cardinal with four aces in the game.

This win marks the 12 consecutive wins over the Wolves for Treynor.

Treynor is in action next at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday at Riverside.

IKM-Manning (0-15) 14 13 18

Trynor (13-5) 25 25 25