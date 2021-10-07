Cardinals trump Tri-Center

Class 2A No. 11 Treynor volleyball rebounded from losing the first set to rally back and defeat Class 1A No. 14 Tri-Center 3-1 at Reiver Arena on Thursday night, winning 20-25, 25-7, 26-24, 25-11.

“We had a game plan and the girls really trusted in it,” Treynor coach Kim Barents said. “In sets two and four, it really showed. We got away from it a bit in set three, but they were able to fight back and secure the win and I’m proud of them for that.

“Our girls really hustled. That’s a really good Tri-Center team and they had their shots and we knew they would. We knew we had to make sure we kept ourselves in position and took care of our side.”

In set one, neither would score more than three consecutive points as the teams would trade off until the first set was tied at 12-12. The Trojans broke that trend and scored four consecutive points to take a 16-12 lead, only to see the Cardinals answer back by scoring five of the next six points. Treynor would take a 20-18 lead late but the Trojans rally for seven straight points to earn a 25-20 set one victory.