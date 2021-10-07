Cardinals trump Tri-Center

Class 2A No. 11 Treynor volleyball rebounded from losing the first set to rally back and defeat Class 1A No. 14 Tri-Center 3-1 at Reiver Arena on Thursday night, winning 20-25, 25-7, 26-24, 25-11.
“We had a game plan and the girls really trusted in it,” Treynor coach Kim Barents said. “In sets two and four, it really showed. We got away from it a bit in set three, but they were able to fight back and secure the win and I’m proud of them for that.
“Our girls really hustled. That’s a really good Tri-Center team and they had their shots and we knew they would. We knew we had to make sure we kept ourselves in position and took care of our side.”
In set one, neither would score more than three consecutive points as the teams would trade off until the first set was tied at 12-12. The Trojans broke that trend and scored four consecutive points to take a 16-12 lead, only to see the Cardinals answer back by scoring five of the next six points. Treynor would take a 20-18 lead late but the Trojans rally for seven straight points to earn a 25-20 set one victory.
Treynor came out with another answer by scoring the first 11 points of set two to eventually take the set 25-7. Treynor looked to be on the brink of taking set three holding a 22-18 lead late. The Trojans then scored the next six points to hold a 24-22 lead.
Treynor replied again by scoring the next four points to steal the match 26-24. That momentum would carry over into set four where the Cardinals got off to a 13-3 start which ultimately led to a 25-11 set four victory.
“Our coach always tells us we have to play with high energy,” Treynor senior Natalie Simpson said. “We knew we were going to have to fight for every point and we came together as a team. When we focus on tempo and setting the ball we’re going to beat a lot of good teams.”
Simpson had two kills and two solo blocks and made numerous hustle plays for the Cardinals.
Treynor senior Maddie Lewis led the Cardinals with 16 kills and 14 digs, senior Kailey Rochholtz followed with 11 kills and two digs.
With the win, Treynor takes sole first place in the Western Iowa Conference, but the Cardinals still have plenty more that they want to accomplish.
“It feels really good to accomplish this,” Barents said. “This was one of the main goals the girls set for themselves. It feels good to check that one off and now we got to get ready to go on Monday in the conference tournament.”
“It really does feel awesome,” Simpson added. “We’re ready now to switch our focus to the postseason and hopefully make a run to state. One game at a time though.”