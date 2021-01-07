Carrol tops Lewis Central in dual 90-70

The Titans’ swimmers were unable to taste victory Thursday evening as they lost a close one to the Carroll Tigers 90-70.

Lewis Central was able to grab first place in the 200-yard medley relay courtesy of Patrick Chase, Dallas Davis, David Gann and Gabe Patton with an impressive time of 1:51.40. Dylon Cox also won gold honors after completing the 200-yard freestyle with a time of 1:59.82.

“There were a lot of time improvements tonight,” said coach Bruce Schomburg of LC, “Coming off the holidays can be tough but we were swimming well tonight.”

Jack Robbins also secured a first-place victory for the Titans in the 500-yard freestyle with a time of 5:21.11.

Numerous second-place achievements made the meet close, but the Tigers prevailed with a win after placing first in the 100-yard butterfly, 50-yard freestyle, 200-yard freestyle relay and more.

Lewis Central and Carroll won’t have to wait long for a rematch, their next scheduled meet will be held this Saturday at Summit middle school for the Johnston Invitational. The Invitational will also feature the Tigers of Cedar Falls, the Des Moines Roosevelt Roughriders, the Johnston Dragons and the Waukee Warriors.