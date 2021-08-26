Carter keeps horseshoe tradition strong; win state fair tournament

Council Bluffs resident Cathy Clark and her three teammates won the 2021 Iowa State Fair horseshoe competition team tournament.

Clark and her teammates also won this tournament the last time they competed seven years ago. Playing again with her friends along the way to another championship was a fun time for everyone.

“We just decided to try and win the trophy back this year,” Clark said. “We had an awesome time. It wasn’t the same team because a couple of guys retired, but a couple of guys joined us, and we were able to conquer and win the trophy again.”

Clark also competed in the individual tournament, where she placed second this year.

She has enjoyed a lot of success in the individual tournament. Clark said she has won 31 titles, including a 30-year win streak from 1977 to 2007.

Her streak was broken in 2007 when she suffered a broken ankle and did not compete that year.

Being back out there again, playing the game she loves was one of her highlights of the fair.

“I’ve been the women’s state champ for 31 years,” Clark said. “I had to take a break because of some health issues, but it felt good to go back this year and finish second.”