Changes made to 2020 cross country postseason schedule
On Wednesday, the IHSAA and IGHSAU announced this year’s high school cross country postseason schedule with a few tweaks.

Classes 2A, 3A and 4A will each have five state-qualifying meet sites, while Class 1A will have eight as an extra precaution. The extra sites will reduce attendance at each given site, cutting attendance by approximately 10 teams per gender at each location.

Abraham Lincoln is the only Nonpareil-area school set to host a qualifying meet, which will be Oct. 21 at 4 p.m. at Iowa Western Community College. All Class 3A and 4A meets will be one day earlier than originally planned, on Oct. 21, while 1A and 2A will remain Oct. 22.

With the change, Class 1A will feature 16 state qualifying teams – the top two teams qualifying at each site, instead of the usual three – and 10 individual state-meet qualifiers for each gender instead of the usual. The IHSAA and IGHSAU anticipate this will be a one-time qualifying change. Class 2A, 3A and 4A will remain unchanged on qualifying teams and individuals for the 2020 state meet.

The state meet is scheduled for Oct. 30-31 and will remain in Fort Dodge at Lakeside Golf Course, where it has taken place as a co-ed event since 1993. Class 3A and 4A will be on Friday, Oct. 30, with Class 1A and 2A on Oct. 31.

Assignments for state-qualifying meets will be released the week of Oct. 12. More details for the state meet will be released in early October.

For the state meet, parking will be available inside Kennedy Park, but spectator tailgating will not be permitted. Admission for spectators is $10 each upon arrival to Kennedy Park as the shuttle bus system utilized in 2019 will not be used this year.

State cross country qualifying meet sites

Class 4A

Oct. 21, 4 p.m.

Abraham Lincoln

Dubuque

Marshalltown

Pleasant Valley

Southeast Polk

Class 3A

Oct. 21, 4 p.m.

Monticello

Pella

Spencer

Waverly-Shell Rock

Winterset

Class 2A

Oct. 22, 4 p.m.

Eagle Grove

Jesup

Panorama

Unity Christian

Williamsburg

Class 1A

Oct. 22, 4 p.m.

ACGC

Audubon

Cascade

Central Springs

Clayton Ridge

Mount AYR

Pekin

Ridge View

State meet schedule

Lakeside Golf Course, Fort Dodge

Oct. 30

Class 4A girls, 10:30 a.m.

Class 4A boys, 11 a.m.

Class 3A girls, 3:30 p.m.

Class 3A boys, 4 p.m.

Oct. 31

Class 2A girls, 10:30 a.m.

Class 2A boys, 11 a.m.

Class 1A girls, 3:30 p.m.

Class 1A boys, 4 p.m.

