Changes made to 2020 cross country postseason schedule

On Wednesday, the IHSAA and IGHSAU announced this year’s high school cross country postseason schedule with a few tweaks.

Classes 2A, 3A and 4A will each have five state-qualifying meet sites, while Class 1A will have eight as an extra precaution. The extra sites will reduce attendance at each given site, cutting attendance by approximately 10 teams per gender at each location.

Abraham Lincoln is the only Nonpareil-area school set to host a qualifying meet, which will be Oct. 21 at 4 p.m. at Iowa Western Community College. All Class 3A and 4A meets will be one day earlier than originally planned, on Oct. 21, while 1A and 2A will remain Oct. 22.

With the change, Class 1A will feature 16 state qualifying teams – the top two teams qualifying at each site, instead of the usual three – and 10 individual state-meet qualifiers for each gender instead of the usual. The IHSAA and IGHSAU anticipate this will be a one-time qualifying change. Class 2A, 3A and 4A will remain unchanged on qualifying teams and individuals for the 2020 state meet.

The state meet is scheduled for Oct. 30-31 and will remain in Fort Dodge at Lakeside Golf Course, where it has taken place as a co-ed event since 1993. Class 3A and 4A will be on Friday, Oct. 30, with Class 1A and 2A on Oct. 31.